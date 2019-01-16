Selena Gomez And Austin North Dating Rumors Swirl, See A Photo Of Them Together On Instagram

He's Sadie Robertson's ex!

Selena Gomez is rumored to be getting close to Austin North.

Following a messy split from on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, who quickly moved on from their relationship and married now-wife Hailey Baldwin, a Life & Style insider has revealed the 26-year-old singer has been spending plenty of time with the 22-year-old actor.

According to the source, North has been a “positive influence” on Gomez, who was recently photographed with North and several other friends in Big Bear, California.

“They enjoy going on trips that don’t involve alcohol, and although Selena’s been advised not to jump into a relationship just yet, who knows what the future holds,” the insider teased, according to a January 16 report from Hollywood Life.

In addition to their outing in Big Bear with friends, Gomez and North reportedly attended a New Year’s Eve church service in Los Angeles, which is something Gomez used to do with her ex-boyfriend, Bieber.

While North isn’t nearly as well-known as Gomez, he does have several acting credits, including a lead role in the original Disney Channel series I Didn’t Do It and a guest role on Jessie.

“He understands the pressure that comes with fame, and like Selena, is a big believer in God,” the insider continued.

Prior to being linked to Gomez, North dated Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson for four months.

Below is a photo of Selena Gomez and Austin North snow-tubing with friends. North can be seen second from the right.

Following a stint in treatment weeks ago, Selena Gomez returned to Instagram for the first time in three months and shared a heartfelt message with her fans and followers on January 15.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she wrote.

“It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,” she added.

Prior to her stint in treatment, Gomez was hospitalized twice due to a low white blood cell count. As fans of the singer’s will recall, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to her ongoing struggles with Lupus.

Selena Gomez has not yet addressed the Austin North dating rumors.