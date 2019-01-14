‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Colton Underwood’s Ladies Fight For Early Overnight Date In Week 2 [Video]

ABC's leading man is getting an already getting an overnight date, and it's only the second episode of his season.

Colton Underwood may be the first-ever virgin Bachelor star, but he’s also the first to get an “overnight” date so early in the season. ABC News posted a sneak peek clip of the upcoming second episode of Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in which two teams of his lucky ladies compete to win some alone time with him in a campout setting.

The challenge features the ladies split up into yellow and red teams at “Camp Bachelor Jamboree” as they compete in a variety of games.

“The team with the highest points wins an incredible night camping out with Colton,” Bachelor host Chris Harrison tells the women.

“Our first date and it’s already an overnight!” one excited contestant says in the clip. “This virgin moves fast.”

While one lady vows to shed as much “blood, sweat, and tears” as it takes to win, saying her team needs to “leave it all out there,” another notes that The Bachelor star is likely looking for someone who will fight for him but still have fun in the process.

The clip, which you can see below, shows the contestants competing in egg races and a wheelbarrow race as celebrity guest star Billy Eichner serves as emcee, and it looks like it could get cutthroat as the girls rely on their teammates to score some coveted overnight time with Colton.

Of course, a group “camp out” with Colton Underwood is not quite the same as a night in the Fantasy Suite. Underwood, whose Fantasy Suite dates this season will reportedly play out in Sagres, Portugal, has been vocal about the fact that an overnight date does not necessarily have anything to do with losing his virginity.

“It’s no surprise to me that people are going to view the Fantasy Suites as this big week for me,” Underwood told People magazine earlier this month. “People are probably going to put a lot of pressure [on it]… but for me, it was more about the private moments.”

The 26-year-old Bachelor star also revealed that he looked forward to his overnight dates, but not as a way to shed his virginity. Instead, Underwood longed for some time away from the cameras as he got to know his final three women.

“It’s the first time you get to spend with somebody off camera and you can really get to know them and ask the weird questions you might not otherwise,” Underwood explained. “I treat it like another date, an opportunity to get to know someone on an intimate level.”

Check out the sneak peek clip from Colton Underwood’s high-stakes group date on The Bachelor below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.