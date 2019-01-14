President Trump’s Favorite Poll, Rasmussen Reports, Shows He’s In Low Job Approval Territory

Polling from Rasmussen Reports, an organization that generally gives conservative or Republican individuals, including President Donald Trump, more favorable ratings than other polls, is demonstrating that the president’s approval ratings as of late are low, even by their own standards.

The Daily Presidential Tracking Poll by Rasmussen has been cited by Trump himself on many occasions when other polls have shown less favorable numbers. In June of 2017, for instance, the poll suggested the president had a 50 percent approval rating, while other polls showed Trump had a much lower average, according to the Real Clear Politics list of polling averages.

Trump was celebrating a Rasmussen poll at the time that showed he had a 50 percent approval rating. “Great news!” Trump tweeted out, posting a graphic of himself and the polling number, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times. Other polls on the date Trump posted those numbers had him at an average of 40 percent.

Trump did the same thing last month, citing the Rasmussen poll as showing he had, once again, a 50 percent approval rating. Trump ignored other polls that showed him having much lower numbers (the average around that time, according to previous reporting from the Inquisitr, showed Trump’s approval rating at around 43 percent).

WATCH: Pres. Trump addresses media on the 24th day of the longest government shutdown ever. https://t.co/SRICWOjiNn — ABC News (@ABC) January 14, 2019

Now that we’re in the longest-running shutdown in American history, and with other polls demonstrating that most citizens fault Trump for it happening in the first place, it seems that Rasmussen’s polling data is starting to fall in line with other companies’ averages.

On Monday, Rasmussen reported that Trump had an approval rating of just 43 percent — still a tad higher than his Real Clear Politics rating, but significantly closer to what other polls are saying, nonetheless. His disapproval rating sat at 55 percent, per the poll’s data.

On Real Clear Politics, the average that Trump is polling at as of Monday is 41.7 percent approval, 54.9 percent disapproval.

Trump has, in the past, used the positive numbers from Rasmussen to highlight his popularity when other data showed he was doing poorly among the public. But it seems unlikely that Trump will do so today with the new numbers that are out from the polling outfit.

Rasmussen generally polls in a way that gives Republican candidates, lawmakers, and personalities better averages, according to Ipsos Public Affairs research director Mallory Newall.

Newall explained in an interview with the Hill in September that Rasmussen tends to weigh conservative respondents stronger than other polls do. “I think they tend to be more along the partisan angle, leaning toward the Republicans,” she added.