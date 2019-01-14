‘Fixer Upper’ Star Fans Can’t Stop Smiling Over New Photos Of Baby Crew

Fans of Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines can’t stop smiling over new photos of six-month-old Crew Gaines that the former HGTV star shared to Instagram.

The mother of five gave fans of her family a peek into their lives with a series of new photos she uploaded to the social media site.

In the first photo seems like business as usual for the matriarch of the Magnolia empire as she conducts business with a sleeping Crew on her lap.

The adorable little boy is wearing a striped sleeper and is apparently bored by mom’s phone conversation, promptly taking a quick catnap on her legs.

In another pick the Gaines girls, Ella and Emmie treat themselves to a spa night in the family’s kitchen, complete with a foot soak and what appears to be a series of nail polish colors on the family’s counter.

In the last photo, Gaines shared a pic of the family’s newest venture, a children’s book titled “We Are the Gardeners.”

Fan response was overwhelmingly positive about Gaines’ new Instagram pics.

“Chip off the old block. How cute he is,” said one fan of the family and baby Crew in particular.

“They have grown up so much. Love your beautiful family. God bless your family,” said another Instagram user of the photo of the Gaines girls spa day.

“Aweee, he’s getting to be such a big boy. What a cutie!!!” remarked a fan of the photo of sleepy Crew on Gaines’ lap as she worked.

Fans were ecstatic to see the new series of snaps as they wait for Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines to launch their new network.

The couple went on the Tonight Show in late 2018 to announce their return to TV and new business venture.

“We’re coming back to television,” Chip Gaines told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“Long story short, we learned a lot through the five-year process of being on Fixer Upper and I think some of the things that really caused us the most problems, we have concluded I think we can figure this out so we’ve actually partnered with [Discovery CEO] David Zaslav and Discovery,” he said.

“We’re going to have a network and I think we’re going to really carve it out in a way that really makes sense to us and our families.”

Gaines said a lot of the filming they do will take place in Waco, Texas, where they live. “So we don’t have to travel a whole lot. So all things being equal, we could not be more excited,” he said.

Reruns of Fixer Upper air on HGTV.