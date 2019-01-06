Donny Osmond Recovers From Surgery After Dancing Accident

Osmond injured his shoulder while rehearsing for a Las Vegas show.

For the second time this week, the Osmond family is in the news for a medical reason. Donny Osmond shared a video leading up to shoulder surgery after a dancing accident. Earlier this week, it was announced that the youngest Osmond, Jimmy, had suffered a stroke onstage in England and is recovering at a Birmingham hospital.

Pop Culture says that Donny Osmond is now resting comfortably at home following surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder, which occurred while rehearsing for his Las Vegas show with his sister, Marie. Osmond had not lost his sense of humor when he filmed a video in advance of surgery, dressed in a hospital gown and wearing a hair net.

“The nurse tells me to mark my right shoulder with the word ‘yes,’ so they get the right one. But instead of that, I put this: Cut here instead. We should all be glad I’m the patient, not the surgeon.”

The next image that the Dancing With The Stars winner shared was a photo which shows him packed in ice and wearing a sling and a brace.

“Turns out dancing accidents aren’t so convenient after all. [shrugging emoji] I’m home after a successful shoulder surgery and settling in for some serious [rest and recovery]. My only complaint about the day: my doctor gave me the cold shoulder.”

Donny and Marie are planning to return to the stage at the Flamingo in February, but for now, Osmond will rest and recover. News of Donny’s injury came days after youngest brother Jimmy was rushed to the hospital after having a stroke onstage while playing Captain Hook in a pantomime production of Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome in the U.K. Jimmy Osmond had a previous stroke in 2004 as a result of a hole in his heart which didn’t close at birth.

Donny Osmond thanked fans for their continued prayers for his youngest brother.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of my little brother, Jimmy. I love you, brother.”

The Osmond name was also trending on Wednesday night after people guessed that it was indeed Donny Osmond who was behind the peacock mask on the new Fox show, The Masked Singer. The clues given with a disguised voice were about the peacock having been a former teen idol.

“It’s been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall,” was a clue given.

The peacock remains cloaked, but he will perform again on next week’s show.