Queen Elizabeth Has A Truffle Farm On Her Sandringham Estate

Starting the truffle farm was Prince Philip's pet project.

What started off as an experiment for Prince Philip has now become a full-fledged gourmet enterprise on the grounds of the royal Sandringham Estate, a royal family residence. Both Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh have always been outdoorsy people, but now one of the ventures is paying off.

Purewow says that back in 2006, Prince Philip, an “ardent horticulturist,” planted 300 oak saplings impregnated with truffle spores. Now, 12 years later, the prince’s dream is realized.

Adrian Cole of Truffle U.K., the company which sold the oak saplings to the royal family for the Norfolk estate plantings, says that the majority of truffles at Sandringham are the black variety.

“They have been highly successful. The majority have been the French Perigord black truffle, as good as you get.”

Sure, Prince Philip likely isn’t in need of a side hustle, but truffles bring in very good money.

“Truffles are no small potatoes. The going price of black truffles, which arrive at market between late autumn and mid-February, is between $175 – $225 per 3.5 ounces.”

But for now, word is that the estate is going to hold onto the first harvest for use in the various royal kitchens.

People Magazine says that truffles aren’t the only crop which is grown on the Sandringham estate. Prince Philip has been managing the agricultural projects on the Norfolk estate since 1952 and started out with orchards and berries.

“Prince Philip has cultivated apples, gooseberries and blackcurrants, which are sold commercially with proceeds returned to the running of the estate.”

And it’s safe to say that all of the agricultural projects started by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are in good hands for the next generation with Prince Charles, who has a passion for gardening.

In honor of his 70th year, Prince Charles has signed on to be the guest editor for Country Life Magazine. The prince will share many of his favorite royal pursuits, from gardening to keeping animals.

Paula Lester, the magazine’s managing and features editor, says that Prince Charles was very interested in getting his hands dirty and learning all about what it takes to put out a magazine.

“It really is him doing it. It comes from his heart and shows what a passionate champion of the countryside he is and this really shines through in the pages.”

Prince Charles has written for Country Life Magazine several times, but he has never been in charge of a full issue until this year.