Rami Malek Confirms Long-Rumored Relationship With ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Co-Star Lucy Boynton

In the blockbuster biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, actor Rami Malek’s character, legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, had a relationship with actress Lucy Boynton’s character, Mary Austin. Now, life is imitating art, as the two stars of the movie are dating in real life.

While it has been long-rumored that they were a couple, neither party had confirmed the gossip. But that all changed on Thursday, January 3, when the Mr. Robot star gave his significant other a loving shout-out during a speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala.

Billboard reported that the 37-year-old actor and the 24-year-old actress arrived separately to the event at which Malek was honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody.

When it was time for the award winner to give his acceptance speech, he started it off in typical fashion.

“I’m just really honored to be here, so thank you to the Palm Springs Film Festival. It’s a privilege, it’s not lost on me, and I’m so appreciative,” he said.

Malek then turned his attention to the lovely Boynton.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much,” he said straight from the heart.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for DirecTV

The two stars first met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody in mid-2017 in England.

In April of 2018, an insider told Us Weekly that Los Angeles-native Malek was “so into” Boynton, who was born in the United States to British parents, but raised in London.

“He goes and visits her in London all the time,” the source added.

Meanwhile, People spotted the duo together in May at a U2 concert in Los Angeles, and then on a lunch date in L.A. in August. Malek and Boynton sat next to each other and were seen kissing in between bites of their meals. When they were done eating, they walked out of the restaurant arm-in-arm.

Malek was previously linked to another one of his co-stars, Mr. Robot’s Portia Doubleday. Us Weekly said that they broke up sometime in 2017, and then he was single for a bit before hooking up with Boynton.

The talented actor is nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for portraying Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Will he show up to the ceremony on Sunday, January 6, with Boynton on his arm — or will they again arrive separately?