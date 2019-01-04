Auto-Reply Shutdown Message From White House Is Riddled With Typos

President Donald Trump and members of his administration have been admonished at times for their propensity to misspell or otherwise have typos in their public communications.

It would appear that, after two years in the White House, the habit is a hard one to break. Reporting from the Washington Post demonstrated that an official message from Trump, sent to Americans who originally sent emails to the commander-in-chief, includes embarrassing typos that likely wouldn’t be found acceptable at most corporate businesses.

The message, at just three paragraphs long, is meant to portray Trump as the writer of the response email, and includes the misspelled words “agreemnet” and “immediatly” within. The end of the message included Trump’s signature.

The errors prompted the Post’s Twitter account to ponder in a tweet: “Have the White House copy editors been furloughed?”

In the letter, Trump claimed that Democrats have obstructed efforts to increase border security by refusing to acquiesce to his demands for construction of border wall extensions between the United States and Mexico. In reality, Democrats have agreed to increase funding for border security in ways that don’t include a wall to the tune of $1.3 billion, while Trump is demanding more than $5 billion to fund the project.

The stalemate resulted in a partial shutdown of the federal government, with Trump stating he won’t agree to signing any bills to fully re-open the government without the funds he’s requesting for the wall.

NEW from the White House typos beat: In a new email to the public, Trump is demanding that Congress come to an “agreemnet” to end the shutdown and give him his wall “immediatly.” w/@seungminkim https://t.co/761zKHMDFX — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 4, 2019

In the final paragraph of his letter, which includes one of the typos, Trump said that lawmakers need to return to Washington willing to pass his proposals.

“I urge Congress to rejoin me in Washington to immediatly [sic] pass appropriations legislation that properly addresses the critical issues affecting our Nation’s security and prosperity.”

It’s questionable how much leverage Trump actually has in making his demands. As of Thursday, the House of Representatives is in control of the Democratic Party, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has indicated that no bill funding construction of the wall would pass that chamber.

“We can go through the back and forth,” Pelosi said on the subject, according to reporting from Real Clear Politics. “No. How many more times can we say no? Nothing for the wall.”

Trump also faces difficulties in securing wall funding in the Senate. Although controlled by his own Republican Party, the GOP doesn’t have enough votes to overcome a filibuster that would be put forward by Democrats, preventing the bill from becoming law.