‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Dwight Could Make The Crossover From ‘The Walking Dead’

It's possible that Dwight has made the long trek from 'The Walking Dead' to 'Fear the Walking Dead'; the question is, will Sherry be with him?

Ever since Fear the Walking Dead premiered, there has been talk about crossovers between the show and the original series, The Walking Dead. Initially, it didn’t seem possible to have characters cross over thanks to the difference in timelines. However, after a significant shift in the timeframe on Fear the Walking Dead, it was finally possible for Morgan (Lennie James) to make the jump from one show to the other. Now, it seems like another character from The Walking Dead will also switch shows.

According to Comic Book, the character of Dwight (Austin Amelio) will take the long trek from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead when Fear returns for Season 5. This information has come from “multiple sources involved with the series.” However, Comic Book does not reveal the identities of these sources.

While Comic Book is certain Dwight is making the crossover in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, as Cinema Blend points out, this has not yet been officially confirmed and fans should only consider the possibility that Dwight might turn up in Fear next season, rather than believe it is a definite actuality. This means that fans will either have to wait a bit longer for an official confirmation from AMC or tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead to find out for certain.

Gene Page / AMC

Previously, Dwight was exiled from the communities in The Walking Dead by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). It was believed by fans that Dwight would continue to search for his missing wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), who had previously escaped the Saviors group. And, if this is the case, then it is also possible that Dwight could turn up on Fear the Walking Dead with Sherry in tow.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Austin Amelio had already spoken about his Walking Dead character in relation to whether on not Dwight was still alive.

“He’s not dead,” Amelio said recently at the “Walker Stalker” panel in New Jersey, according to Business Insider.

“That’s all I can say. He’s alive. He’s alive in the world somewhere.”

Amelio also offered up the following details about what his character might be up to in the Walking Dead universe.

“Well, I think where he said he was going to go, to try and find his wife and just [be] a lonesome traveler on the road.”

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. The premiere date for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead has not yet been released.