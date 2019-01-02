Disney Currently Has A ‘Really Good’ Script For A ‘Roger Rabbit’ Sequel Which Will Likely Never Happen

There are a lot of Disney fans who would be thrilled if this became a reality.

When Who Framed Roger Rabbit was released in 1988, it was a movie that broke a number of different barriers and was also very entertaining. Fans have been wondering if it will get a sequel, but it’s hard to believe that it will after more than 30 years. Director Robert Zemeckis actually says that it wouldn’t be too difficult for Disney to do it as there is already a very good script for the sequel, but it probably will never happen.

Movie fans know the name of Robert Zemeckis as he’s responsible for some of the greatest films of all time. He’s the man behind Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. He’s been making the media rounds lately due to his film Welcome To Marwen hitting theaters on New Year’s Day.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Movies, Zemeckis was asked about a number of his other films, and that includes Who Framed Roger Rabbit. It was brought up that Disney isn’t too high on a sequel to the cult classic, and that is when the director revealed an animated bombshell.

“There’s a wonderful script sitting at Disney that is really good, but I don’t think it’s on their radar.”

Zemeckis said nothing more about who has written the script or who could possibly be involved in the film if it even ever happened.

The Walt Disney Company

This year, Disney is starting their own streaming service which is called Disney+ and they have confirmed there will be original movies and series on it. The idea of putting a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit straight on the streaming service was brought up to Zemeckis, but he still doesn’t see it happening.

“I don’t think so. I don’t know where it fits in in their universe. There’s no princess in it, so I don’t know where that would be.”

He may have a valid point as Disney Princesses are very huge and other big film projects are usually centered on Disney Park attractions. Unfortunately, Zemeckis may be right even though Who Framed Roger Rabbit 2 would surely be a huge hit.

While a second Roger Rabbit movie is one that Zemeckis would like to see done, he’s standing firm that a fourth Back to the Future movie “can’t be done.”

A sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit is honestly something that would likely be very successful for Disney, and it is already about a third of the way done. With Robert Zemeckis revealing that a script is already written and in place, the film simply needs to get the green light and get a cast for it. Hopefully, Charles Fleischer wouldn’t mind returning to voice the iconic rabbit, but it’s just going to be a waiting game to see if Disney wants to ever do it.