Kanye West ‘Excited’ For Baby No. 4 With Kim Kardashian, His Kids ‘Stabilize’ Him

Kanye West is about to become a father again. The rapper and her wife, Kim Kardashian, are reportedly expecting their fourth child together, via a surrogate.

According to a Jan. 2 report by People Magazine, Kanye West is beyond thrilled about his new little bundle of joy with Kim Kardashian, and despite the fact that he often makes headlines for his erratic behavior, he’s never more stable or content that when he’s with his children.

“Kanye says that being a dad is the most important thing that he does, and despite his other problems, he’s an involved, loving dad to his kids. He loves the innocence of children; they’re not judging him. They don’t care what he does for a living. They don’t read the tabloids. To them, he’s just Dad,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that West is a changed man around his three children, North, Saint, and Chicago. The trio seem to bring out the best in the rapper, who is said to be over the moon about adding to his brood.

“You should see him when he gets around the kids; he lights up. He smiles, he plays with them, he is genuinely excited to be around them and they respond the same way to him. They stabilize him. It’s almost like a physical change,” the insider stated.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be fulfilling their dream of having four children, which consist of two boys and two girls. The couple’s surrogate is allegedly due sometime in May, and will give birth to a baby boy, as the pair had a male embryo left in hopes of growing their family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye are also dodging divorce rumors for months. The couple have seemingly been going through a hard time with West’s Twitter rants and controversial comments over the past year.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kanye is continues to shed a negative light on Kim and her famous family, and that the reality star has constantly been getting threats and harassment because of it. Kardashian is said to be growing very tired of her husband antics, and it could cause serious issues within the couple’s relationship.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.