Brad Pitt’s Mom Ready To ‘Confront’ Angelina Jolie, Will ‘Never Forgive’ Her For ‘Ruining’ Son Reports ‘Radar’

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane Pitt is ready to confront former daughter-in-law Angelina Jolie over the treatment of her son since Pitt and the actress split in September 2016, reports Radar Online.

The outlet noted that Jane is “angry” over the way Jolie has portrayed her son in the media.

“Jane is a tough cookie, and she will never forgive Angelina for what she’s put the family through — especially since they’ve barely seen the kids since the divorce was announced,” an insider told Radar.

“She thinks her son has been treated in a cruel and manipulative way, and she’s not letting this go,” added the source.

Radar reported that Pitt could be out as much as $100 million as the couple works out the remaining details of their divorce and custody of their children: Maddox, 17; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Brad’s had to beg his mom not to jump on a plane to confront Angie numerous times, but she wants to look her in the eye and give a piece of her mind,” alleges the insider to Radar.

“She blames her for her ruining her son’s life and wants answers,” alleges the news outlet.

Jolie’s divorce filing followed an alleged incident on a plane in 2016 when Pitt reportedly lost control of himself and clashed with son Maddox. He is alleged to have carried on his rant when the plane landed at an unnamed airport before attempting to exit the scene in an aircraft fuel truck, reported the Sun.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Put on a "United Front" Amid Divorce https://t.co/b14P2Cu3U8 — Brad Pitt News (@bradpittgossip) January 10, 2017

The Hollywood couple released a joint statement where they stated they’d agreed to settle their divorce in private.

CNN released the couple’s joint statement regarding their divorce in January 2017.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” it read.

“The parents are committed to acting as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Pitt filed additional court documents, per CNN, in December of 2017 where he said his wife was “determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest.” He also said Jolie had “no self-regulating mechanism” when it came to protecting their kids.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, retired Judge John W. Odenkirk was appointed to be the judge in their custody trial through June 30, 2019.

A source told E! News, “It’s been up and down for months and they aren’t anywhere close to making an agreement.”

The couple filed for divorce in September 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. They met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005 while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.