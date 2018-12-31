Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton While Playing Slots In Vegas

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have had years of relationship history but the former No Doubt singer recently proved just how deeply her love runs for her beau. The singer’s recent Instagram video has gone viral because of her latest tribute to Blake Shelton. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada for a quick getaway but during their trip, Gwen had an interesting reason to gush about her man. When she saw the casino slot machine with Blake Shelton’s face on it, she couldn’t resist playing. In fact, Gwen even took to Instagram to share an interesting moment with fans.

The video begins with Gwen Stefani commentating as she walks over to the slot machine. Gwen focused on the machine so fans could catch a glimpse of it. “Oh my God, there it is,” Gwen said to the camera as she walks over to the slot machine with Blake’s face on it. The video revealed Blake had multiple photos on the chair, the machine display and on the screen. An excited Gwen Stefani said, “Woah! That’s my boyfriend. Wow. Woah. Blakey, look what you did.”

Since it’s no secret that Gwen Stefani is a celebrity, of course, it didn’t go unnoticed that she was playing a slot machine with her boyfriend’s face on it. The singer admitted that it was quite awkward playing the slot machine with so many onlookers standing around. Gwen added, “Everyone is watching me play the Blake slot machine. It is really awkward and also funny.”

The latest news about Gwen Stefani’s social media video follows a string of reports about the couple’s plans for New Year’s Eve. According to Hollywood Life, the couple is reportedly planning a “low-key NYE celebration due to Gwen’s Just A Girl Planet Hollywood residency shows from December 29-31.

An insider close to the couple has shared details about their plans for the upcoming holiday. “Gwen can’t wait to perform in Las Vegas this New Year’s Eve with Blake nearby. She finds it so empowering to hit the stage as a solo artist as he watches her do her thing,” the insider said.