Disney Owns Eight Spots On Fandango’s Top 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2019 List

2019 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years at the box office in a very long time.

It is no secret that 2019 is going to be absolutely huge in theaters as there are numerous big films coming out for all audiences to enjoy. No longer are the big seasons just in summer or for the Christmas holidays as some of the biggest films can come out at any time. Fandango recently polled its users to see just which movies they were most looking forward to, and the Disney banner will be flying high for many of them.

More than 3,500 Fandango website visitors were polled, and sure, they may not have the same views as everyone, but it’s hard to argue with the results.

There are going to be millions of people heading to theaters in April to find out just what happened after the snap from Thanos which obliterated half of humanity. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, and as reported by USA Today, it is the movie that fans are wanting to see the most in 2019.

When looking at the entire top 10 list, there are only two movies on it which don’t come from The Walt Disney Company or one of its branches. That’s not to say that other movies won’t make more money or be more successful in 2019, but this list is really difficult to speak against.

MCU

The Walt Disney Company may be the lead on eight of the top 10 spots in Fandango’s list, but the films come from their other studios. Marvel has three movies on the list, Lucasfilm has one of them, Pixar has one, and Disney has three of their own.

Here are the most anticipated movies of 2019:

1.) Avengers: Endgame – April 26

2.) Captain Marvel – March 8

3.) Star Wars: Episode IX – December 20

4.) Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 5

5.) Toy Story 4 – June 21

6.) Glass – January 18

7.) The Lion King – July 19

8.) Aladdin – May 24

9.) Dumbo – March 29

10.) Joker – October 4

Other than Glass and Joker, Disney controls the list of the most anticipated movies for 2019, and they’re at all different times of the year. The summer is going to be absolutely huge with The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Things slow down a bit after the summer is over as Star Wars: Episode XI comes out in December, and it still doesn’t even have a full title yet.

That’s not to say that the early part of the year won’t be huge for The Walt Disney Company too. Avengers: Endgame will dominate April while Aladdin hits theaters in May to go along with Captain Marvel and Dumbo in March.

Disney

There are so many other films which will hit theaters in 2019 and people are looking forward to so many of them, but these 10 appear to be the most anticipated. Sure, Fandango may have only polled 3,500 people, but this list will probably ring true with many movie-goers. With sure-to-be hits coming from Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, and its own studio, The Walt Disney Company is sure to have another successful year at the movies.