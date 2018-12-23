‘Captain America’ Trilogy To Be Released On 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray

Captain America fans will have a special treat come 2019, as its been revealed that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe Captain America trilogy will be released in 4K Ultra HD format. Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War will all be re-released on new Blu-rays with the first film dropping on February 26, 2019, and the other two on April 24 according to Comicbook.

Comicbook took notice when the products arrived on Amazon France for preorder. The new Blu-rays have not been announced by the MCU or Walt Disney Studios at this time.

Captain America is one of three solo characters in the MCU to boast a trilogy, with the others being Thor and Iron Man. Spider-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange will likely become trilogies in due time, but it will take several years.

The Ultra HD format is something new for Disney and MCU movies, as last year marked their first release with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in August. Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok followed suit with their own 4K releases with their official disc debuts earlier this year. Both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron were upgraded to 4K discs when Avengers: Infinity War premiered back in April of this year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Incredible Hulk, and Spider-Man: Homecoming are the remaining three MCU flicks with enhanced Blu-rays. All three Iron Man movies have yet to be released in 4K, as well as Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

It comes as no surprise to see Captain America receive the 4K upgraded, as the films are regarded by many as the best trilogy in the MCU. Despite a poor showing for Captain America: The First Avenger, the other two entries — The Winter Soldier and Civil War — are commonly believed to be two of the best films in the entire universe. The Winter Soldier is often claimed to be the best solo film in the MCU by fans as well.

The First Avenger only made $176 million in the domestic box office, the worst showing of the trilogy, and fell behind 18 other MCU films, only beating out The Incredible Hulk. The Winter Soldier did substantially better with $259 million, making it the 13th highest grossing MCU film to date. Civil War crushed all expectations with a $408 million domestic gross and earned well over $1 billion worldwide. The team-up flick is the 27th highest grossing film of all time in the domestic box office.

When it comes to critics, Rotten Tomatoes scores followed the same hierarchy as gross sales. The First Avenger has a decent 80 percent rating, The Winter Soldier stands at 89 percent, with Civil War topping them all with 91 percent.