‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot In The Works With The Original Cast

CBS Television Studios is developing an 'untraditional reboot.'

Several ’90s reboots such as Full House, Rosanne, and Will & Grace have come back to audiences with great success. Now there is some great news for fans of the much-loved teen melodrama Beverly Hills, 90210. According to Entertainment Tonight, CBS Television Studios is developing an “untraditional reboot” of the iconic series.

Sources tell ET that the remake “will include some of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast.” But cryptically the actors “will not be reprising their original characters.”

Yesterday, TMZ cameras caught stars of the show Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, and Brian Austin Green chatting over coffee in Hollywood. They were reportedly attending a series of pitch meetings with executives at Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. Writers and producers met with the studios to share ideas of bringing back the beloved show 30 years after it connected with teens around the world.

Entertainment Tonight cannot confirm how many members from the original cast would be involved in the new series. But fan favorites Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty were noticeably absent from the cast reunion Thursday afternoon.

Doherty was fired after Season 4 of the show because she cut her hair and producers did not approve the decision, according to Charles Rosin, a former executive producer of the show, who told Entertainment Weekly.

I COULD NOT BE MORE HERE FOR ANYTHING!!! https://t.co/JvbQirJGPY — michelle visage (@michellevisage) December 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Luke Perry left Beverly Hills, 90210 in the fall of 1995 as he wanted to pursue other projects. He refused to come back to the 2008 revival, citing the death of the show’s longtime producer Aaron Spelling.

“The difference between CW bringing something back and Aaron Spelling doing something back is significant. And I cannot do it without Aaron,” he said.

The 2008 reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 was simply titled 90210. Like its predecessor, the show followed the lives of several wealthy students attending West Beverly Hills High School. The show made stars of actors Tristan Wilds, who played Dixon Wilson, and Shenae Grimes, who played Annie Wilson.

90120 aired from September 2, 2008, to May 13, 2013, but was canceled in the fifth season due to low ratings. It was the fourth series in the Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise following Melrose Place,Models Inc, and the 2009 version of Melrose Place.

Although fans will have to wait and see how the new Beverly Hills, 90210 turns out, they can see two of the stars together in another show.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth were better known as Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor and will be co-stars once again. Spelling and Garth have collaborated on a new project for CBS, previously reported by the Inquisitr.