Donald Trump Unfollows Ann Coulter On Twitter Just Three Hours After She Slams Him As ‘Gutless’ In A Tweet

Right wing media personality Ann Coulter was once called 'The High Priestess of Trumpism,' but now Donald Trump has unfollowed her on Twitter — here's why.

She was once called “The High Priestess of Trumpism,” but right-wing media personality and author Ann Coulter now appears to have soured on Trump, largely because of what she perceives as his failures to take a tough enough stand on immigration. In fact, as the Inquisitr reported earlier on Wednesday, Coulter published a column predicting that Trump will either fail to complete his first term in the Oval Office or lose his reelection bid in 2020, due to his failure to build the “border wall” he promised during the 2016 campaign.

Though Coulter has criticized Trump before and earlier this year said that she had yet to decide whether back his 2020 reelection bid, according to the Wrap, apparently her prediction of his failures was too much for Trump, as he now has removed Coulter from the brief list of people that he follows on Twitter.

Trump’s “unfollow” was reported by the Trump Alert Twitter account, an automated “bot” that monitors the Twitter activity of Trump and his family members, immediately reporting when a Trump has “liked” a tweet, or taken some other action on Twitter.

Trump Alert reported that Trump had unfollowed Coulter at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time — just three hours and 13 minutes after Coulter had posted a message on Twitter linking to her column and including a comment slamming Trump as a “GUTLESS PRESIDENT IN WALL-LESS COUNTRY.” (Capitalization in Coulter’s original tweet.)

Donald Trump appears to have soured on one of his earliest supporters, Ann Coulter. Andrew Harrer / Getty Images

Coulter was one of the earliest supporters of Trump in the media, when he announced his presidential candidacy in 2015, telling Vanity Fair — in the article dubbing her Trump’s “High Priestess” — that “I think Trump saved my life,” because she “hated” every other Republican who ran for president in 2016.

According to a report on Coulter’s support of Trump by the site Vice, Trump’s platform on immigration, including his call for a “border wall” closely echoed proposals outlined by Coulter in her 2015 anti-immigration book, Adios, America: The Left’s Plan to Turn America into a Third-World Hellhole.

“Perhaps no single writer has had such an immediate impact on a presidential election since Harriet Beecher Stowe,” wrote conservative author David Frum of Coulter in the Atlantic, shortly after the 2016 election.

But Trump’s failure to get the border wall constructed, and other Trump actions which she considers insufficiently anti-immigrant have angered Coulter, causing her to turn against him. In September of 2017, Coulter actually called for Trump’s impeachment, after he reached a compromise with Democrats on protecting “Dreamers,” young immigrants who came to the United States as small children and have lived for years as Americans without receiving citizenship or legal immigration documents, according to the Independent newspaper.