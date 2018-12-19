Macaulay Culkin Reprises ‘Home Alone’ Role For Hilarious New Google Assistant Ad

Kevin McAllister is home alone once again. Macaulay Culkin reprised his breakout role for a new Google Assistant ad, one which featured the star as he recreated some of the more famous scenes from 1990 classic Christmas film, Home Alone. The hilarious ad, which centers around the now adult actor, shows Culkin enjoying some of the same antics his character Kevin McAllister once did.

In the opening shot, Culkin opens the door from the furnished attic he spent the night in. He calls out for his family, to no response. He pads down the stairs and sits down at the breakfast bar, but instead of having his eye opening “I’m home alone” moment — he asks a modern Google Assistant device what his calendar looks like for the day. The assistant pulls up his calendar, and reveals that his day is quite open.

“You have one event called ‘house to yourself’,” the assistant chirped.

The ad zips through all of the movies major moments. Culkin jumps on his parents’ bed, and asks the assistant to remind him to wash the sheets. Added to his calendar, Culkin attempts to get off of the bed, but grabs his back in agony and has to take a knee. Not quite as easy to do 30 years later, it seems.

Culkin orders himself a pizza, and watches the delivery person drop the goods off via his Google Home device that pans a camera over the door. He uses all of the Google-made devices in the house to make his day home alone run smoothly this time — even asking Google to order him more aftershave. In the classic scene, Culkin stands in front of the very same bathroom vanity, and held up the same green bottle. No screaming, this time.

He continues to use his high-tech home to power “Operation Kevin,” the makeshift party that features cardboard cutouts and mannequins — all meant to ward off the would-be burglars waiting outside in a beat-up plumbing van. They drive off, deterred, and Culkin continues to enjoy his evening.

Culkin revealed to Ellen in April that he’s not a frequent watcher of his Home Alone films. He joked that he can’t watch the movie quite the same way as everyone else can, and when he does he remembers the funny moments he had on set, like the time he hid a Pepsi can behind the couch.

“I don’t really watch them all that often. It’s background radiation at Christmastime. I’ve had people who want to sit down and watch it with me, which is both flattering and creepy,” Culkin lamented.