Kate Hudson Shares The Most Adorable Photo Cuddling Her 2-Month-Old Baby Girl

Kate's snuggling with her little girl in the sweetest new family photo.

Kate Hudson shared the most adorable photo of herself and her baby girl on Instagram this week as the twosome shared a very sweet cuddle. The mom of three posted the snap to her account on December 18 showing her holding on tight to her 2-month-old baby girl while smiling from ear to ear during their mother/daughter bonding time.

The impossibly cute snap showed little Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa with a turban wrapped around her head as Kate got close to her, seemingly about to rub noses while cuddling her in her arms. The baby girl has one of her hands in her mouth as the Fools Gold actress sweetly gazes into her eyes.

Hudson simply posted the family photo with a heart emoji as she showed off her love for her little girl.

And fans just couldn’t seem to get enough of seeing the actress with her new daughter, who she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed into the world together on October 2.

Hundreds of fans left comments on the picture, gushing over Kate and her little girl as they showed off their love for one another on social media.

“Beautiful moments to always cherish. Love snuggles,” one fan commented on the picture, while another told Goldie Hawn’s daughter that the upload was a “beautiful photo” before then adding, “keep doing you girl and thanks for all of the inspiration.”

A third fan said in the comments section of Hudson’s latest upload, “What a beautiful picture!”

As reported by Huffington Post, the star admitted that she couldn’t be happier when announcing the birth of her little girl – her third child and first with boyfriend Danny – in October.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” Kate told her fans via social media shortly after giving birth to Rani. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

USA Today reported that she also shared the inspiration behind her daughter’s name, revealing that she was actually named after Fujikawa’s grandfather.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her (paternal) grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” she shared with fans. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

The latest adorable family photo to be posted on Instagram this week came mere days after the Inquisitr reported that Hudson had shared a picture of her mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell doting on their new granddaughter.

The picture showed the couple sitting on the bed together while Goldie held on tight to Rani in her arms. Kurt then reached over his longtime girlfriend to tend to Kate’s baby girl as they both gazed at her.

Hudson is also mom to two sons, 14-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old Bingham, from previous relationships.