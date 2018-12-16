Trump Campaign Constructed As ‘Criminal Conspiracy,’ Says President’s Biographer

President Donald Trump’s biographer Tim O’Brien went on MSNBC today to discuss Trump’s legal troubles, Raw Story reports. During the discussion, O’Brien argued that the Trump campaign was constructed like a “criminal conspiracy.”

“What we have learned from these documents is that there is the very real possibility that the Trump campaign was a criminal conspiracy from its beginnings and that criminal acts might have been committed.”

The author’s comments were in reference to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s revelations pertaining to hush money payments paid by Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. As reported by CNN, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes which include hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Court filings submitted by Robert Mueller’s legal team argue that Cohen provided “helpful” information to the prosecutors. Furthermore, Cohen claims to have been directed by Donald Trump, which means that the president knowingly committed campaign finance law violations.

What the American public is witnessing now, according to Tim O’Brien, is the White House “dealing with the consequences” of crimes allegedly committed during the 2016 presidential campaign. The president’s biographer also observed that Donald Trump’s legal team is deliberately focusing on campaign finance issues, in order to divert attention from a “larger halo of illegality.”

O’Brien pointed out that Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and others are making a conscious effort to paint Michael Cohen as a dishonest individual while distancing him from the president. Giving credence to O’Brien’s observations is the fact that Rudy Giuliani made a number of cable news appearances on Sunday, defending Donald Trump and smearing Michael Cohen.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Giuliani went on television to describe Cohen as “pathetic,” claiming that Trump’s former lawyer and fixer should not be trusted because of his changing explanations. “I think I know what the truth is but unless you are god, this man, you will never know what the truth is. He lies to fit the situation he’s in,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani tears into Cohen: "He lies to fit the situation he’s in" https://t.co/QZeBrzZuJI pic.twitter.com/KQYTYJhVwh — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2018

In the past, Giuliani described Cohen as “honorable,” but that changed as soon as Trump’s former fixer got entangled in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign. Now, as the president downplays his relationship with the Cohen, his current lawyers are making cable news show appearances, smearing Cohen and propping up their prominent client.

But according to Donald Trump’s biographer Tim O’Brien, the American public has nothing to worry about. The Cohen case is merely a piece of the puzzle Robert Mueller’s team of prosecutors is putting together in order to get to the bottom of the president’s alleged wrongdoings.

“These are smart, veteran prosecutors who are assembling a case and Michael Cohen is a small part of that,” he said.