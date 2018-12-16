‘Black Lightning’ Star China Anne McClain Debuts Lightning’s Costume

This season of The CW’s hit superhero series Black Lightning has been heavily focused on the development of China Anne McClain’s character, Jennifer, as she comes into and learns to control her new powers. Throughout the season, viewers have become particularly attached to the storyline of the younger Pierce sister, and McClain has just offered a sneak peek of her character’s superhero costume, according to a report from Just Jared Jr.

Black Lightning follows the life of Jefferson Pierce, played by Cress Williams. Jefferson is a husband, father, school principal, and masked vigilante: Black Lightning. After obtaining the power to create and control electricity, he vows to protect his community, which has been plagued by gang violence. When serving his community starts to threaten his marriage, Jefferson tries to step away from his vigilante role but it’s too late and his wife Lynn — played by Christine Adams — ultimately ends their relationship. The two remain close as they co-parent daughters Anissa and Jennifer, played by Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain, respectively.

It is later revealed that both daughters also possess superhuman abilities. In the first season, fans watched as elder Pierce sister, Anissa, donned her superhero suit as Thunder, but this is the first time fans are getting a look at Jennifer’s superhero outfit.

“She [Anissa] knows who she is at this point at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that, but Jennifer is still trying to figure that out,” McClain said, as she discussed Jennifer’s struggles this season. “So to have this happen to her is a huge deal and she feels kind of an alien on Earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with.”

McClain took to Instagram to post a promotional photo of her alter-ego.

“Finally…meet LIGHTNING!!!” she captioned the photo.

Based on the comments and likes, it seems fans were super excited about the big reveal.

“China when you get your suit!!! I been watching all season!!! This is the dopest show on tv right now,” one fan said.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this,” another commented.

Black Lightning is based on characters from popular DC Comics and is produced by Akil Productions and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, and Sarah Schechter all currently serve as executive producers. The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella.

The show is set to return from its winter hiatus on January 21, 2019.