Every Important Movie Sequel Coming In 2019

The sequels of 2019 will top the box office charts.

It could just be the biggest year in movie history as 2019 has some mega blockbusters slated to premiere. While there are plenty of great standalone films debuting in 2019 like Captain Marvel (March 8), The Lion King (July 19), and Sonic the Hedgehog (November 8), many of the biggest films of the year sequels.

Easily the biggest movie of 2019 and of the last 10 years could be Avengers: Endgame (April 26). It should have the largest worldwide gross of the year. It’s the fourth in line of the Avengers flicks and the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Avengers: Infinity War earned over $2 billion in 2018, according to Box Office Mojo, with its sequel set to match, if not surpass, it.

Star Wars: Episode IX (December 20) will give Avengers: Endgame a run for its money, likely having a bigger domestic gross, but may not be able to top it worldwide. From 2015-2017, a Star Wars film was number one in the box office every year. Since the MCU has been building up to Endgame over the last 10 years, it could surpass Episode IX since each Star Wars movie has declined in numbers since The Force Awakens in 2015.

There are a handful of animated sequels hitting theaters in 2019, and they could be some of the biggest of all time. Toy Story 4 (June 21), Frozen 2 (November 22), The Secret Life of Pets 2 (June 7), The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (February 8), and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (February 22) will all put up some of the biggest numbers of the year. With Toy Story 3, Frozen, and The Secret Life of Pets all currently sitting in the top 50 of the highest grossing movies of all time, it’s safe to say their sequels will be bigger success stories.

IT: Chapter 2 (September 6) will release toward the end of the year, following the original’s incredible debut in 2017. IT easily became the highest earning R-rated horror flick of all time, and the fourth highest R-rated film ever. The IT sequel could outperform the original with a stellar cast which includes James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader.

Perhaps one of the most exciting sequels of 2019 will be Zombieland 2 (October 11). The original cast is back 10 years after the original premiere. Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Woody Harrelson, and Jesse Eisenberg will continue to battle zombies and other survivors in this highly-anticipated sequel.

Other notable sequels for 2019 include the following: