Remy Ma & Papoose Welcome Their First Child Together, A Baby Girl

Remy Ma and Papoose gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Friday, December 14.

“The Golden Child is here!” Remy Ma announced in her latest Instagram post to her 6.3 million followers. The proud new mother also tagged her rapper husband, Papoose (real name Shamele Mackie), and thanked him for making her the “happiest wife on the planet.”

The equally elated father shared the same gradient pink background with the words “It’s a girl,” with his 1.4 million Instagram followers. “I found a new love!” The rapper exclaimed in the caption of the photo before also tagging and thanking his wife for bringing their daughter into the world. He continued to gush in the caption: “She is beautiful.”

He concluded the caption of his photo vowing to continue to work on himself so he could be a great father for their new daughter.

Unsurprisingly, the singers’ massive social media following wasted no time showering the happy parents with congratulatory comments.

In less than 24 hours, Remy Ma has accumulated just shy of 900,000 likes and just shy of 65,000 comments on her announcement post. Having a significantly smaller following on Instagram than his wife, Papoose’s announcement of the birth has accumulated just shy of 200,000 likes and just shy of 11,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

“Mad love and good health to the whole family,” one excited fan gushed in the comments of Remy’s post. A second chimed in in the comments of Papoose’s post: “May God be the glory what a blessing god bless you and the family.”

In a separate post, Papoose also revealed it was a very tough labor. He praised his wife for pushing through it like a “warrior.”

As US Weekly reminds us, it was back in July when the couple announced the expansion of their family after successfully conceiving with the help of IVF. While this is their first child as couple, this is not their first child. Remy is the mother of her 18-year-old son Jayson and Papoose has three children from previous relationships.

The duo have been together for over a decade and were devastated when Remy suffered a miscarriage. Documented as part of a VH1 reality series last year, doctors told Remy she would not be able to have any more children.

According to Remy, she made significant changes to her diet following the miscarriage and lost a lot of weight prior to her successful pregnancy.

“I had to keep my weight down and keep it stable for about a year. I stopped eating meat. I stopped eating carbs, cut out sugars,” she explained during an appearance on the Breakfast Club radio show.

The rapper couple has yet to share a photo of their new bundle of joy on social media.