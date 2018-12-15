New Details Emerge In Death Of Jessica Starr, Popular Television Meteorologist Who Took Her Life

On Thursday morning, the horrible news broke that Fox 2 Detroit meteorologist Jessica Starr was dead, hanging herself in what the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office have ruled a suicide. As reported by the New York Post, because of the ongoing investigation, Wixom Police Department has been hesitant in releasing further details in Starr’s death.

Starr was 35 years old at the time of her passing, and is survived by her her husband, Dan, along with her 5-year-old son, Noah, and her 3-year-old daughter, Riley.

The meteorologist underwent Lasik surgery in October, and revealed not long afterwards that she was struggling to cope with her recovery.

“I do still need all the prayers and well wishes cause this is a hard go. The doctor said it could take up to three months or so for me to feel 100 percent again,” she said in a statement on a Facebook video recorded on November 13. At the time, she had been returning for her first day back at work, but just a day later she apologized to her fans and said she would need more time, in what would be her last tweet.

“Yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time.”

Jessica Starr, Fox 2 meteorologist, commits suicide at age 35 https://t.co/tDbNEWt4IJ pic.twitter.com/04EEBcOh5G — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2018

Starr’s death has only added further to speculation that the popular eye surgery causes depression and leads many patients to commit suicide, according to the Metro Times. Back in June, a report showed that there was a strong link between major painful side effects and blurred vision resulting from the procedure and suicide, with some patients apparently unable to cope with the chronic pain.

Geobanni Ramirez, a graphic artist, shared his experience in the two years following his surgery.

“My vision is considered 20/20, because I see the A’s, B’s and C’s all the way down the chart. But I see three A’s, three B’s, three C’s.”

He added that he also has to put eye drops in twice every hour, and that he often experiences burning pain, almost as though he were permanently cutting onions.

Starr’s procedure is a fairly new one, which is considered to be a less invasive procedure, but leaves many patients with the same post-op side effects.

Starr was living in Novi, Michigan, about 30 miles from Detroit, with her family when she died. She originally hailed from Southfield, Michigan, and graduated from both Michigan State University and Mississippi State University with degrees in meteorology.