Celine Dion Rocks A Leather Dress & Thigh-High Boots At 50

Celine's showing off her insane body in a black leather dress in Vegas.

Celine Dion is proving that age is most definitely just a number with her latest Instagram post. The 50-year-old legendary singer was showing off some seriously high fashion – and her equally amazing figure – in two new photos she shared with her 2.7 million followers on December 10 as she posed in a skin-tight dress and thigh-high boots.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted the snap of herself rocking the asymmetric one-shoulder black leather dress as she struck a seriously fierce pose while taking a trip on Las Vegas’s High Roller – a huge wheel that lets people see all the sights of Sin City from high up.

The first snap showed the mom of three with a glamorous black coat draped over her shoulders as she put her hands on her hips, also showing that she’d paired her leather dress with matching black leather gloves on both hands. Celine opted to pair her figure-hugging dress with thigh-high boots with fringe that stretched all the way down her toned legs.

The second photo posted to the superstar’s account had her giving her fans an even better look at her amazing body as she posed to the side before walking into one of the High Roller pods. Dion opted to ditch the coat to reveal that her gloves stretched all the way up to her elbows.

“High Fashion at the @highrollervegas,” the star’s team captioned the latest snaps of the star.

Celine opted to keep her hair a little simpler as she let her body do the talking, wearing her long hair up in a bun while also sporting some pretty dramatic black eye makeup.

But there’s no doubting that Dion – who the Inquisitr reported shared the sweetest photo to celebrate her twins’ turning 8-years-old back in October – does put some effort in to keep her body in such great shape as she prepares to turn 51 in March.

David Becker / Getty Images

As reported by Elle, the star is certainly no stranger to the gym, as she previously revealed that she needs to be “as loose as possible” in order to perform night after night as part of her Las Vegas residency, which is set to come to an end in 2019.

“I start on the stationary bike. Then, I lie on my stomach on a massage table, pushing into my palms or elbows to tone my shoulder blades in order to hold my neck—which is very long—while I sing,” Celine shared.

“My physiotherapist makes sure my spine is aligned and my shoulder blades aren’t stuck together,” Dion then added.

However, the singer has also revealed that she benefits from being naturally thin, even revealing that she managed to snap back into shape after the birth of her children without having to do a lot of dieting or exercise.

“I was thin my whole life and a few weeks after the birth of Rene my weight went back to a normal level,” Dion said, per shedyourweight.com. “Without any sport, without any diet.”