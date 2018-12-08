Deadpool Has Stolen The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Website

Visiting AvengersEndgame.com won't take you where you might expect.

Since the internet became a thing, movie studios began registering websites to promote their films. In addition to viewing trailers, fans can often buy tickets, merchandise, or play games through a specific movies website. When it comes to movies in the MCU, all websites are an extension of Marvel.com, and each movie does not have its own specific website. However, that didn’t stop someone from hijacking the domain name for Avengers: Endgame.

Today, fans realized that AvengersEndgame.com had nothing to do with the film at all, but instead promoted a film that Marvel fans are also familiar with. Attempting to go to the Avengers website will redirect users to the 20th Century Fox website, most specifically the extension to the upcoming Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2.

It appears as if Deadpool has stolen the AvengersEndgame.com domain, but its true owner remains a mystery. Hollywood Reporter noted that a Twitter user has claimed to have purchased AvengersEndgame.com and AvengersEndgameMovie.com. This user claims he owns both domains and will trade them for tickets to the upcoming Avengers: Endgame premiere. That’s right, he doesn’t want tickets to any old showing, he wants tickets to the biggest movie of all time’s premiere.

The domain for AvengersEndgame.com and AvengersEndgameMovie.com were registered on April 27 of this year, the same day Avengers: Infinity War debuted worldwide. After speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, the user claimed he knew the title of the fourth Avengers film for a long time now, and went ahead and purchased the domain sites.

The owner declined to reveal his identity, and the profile picture on the Twitter account is of Ned from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The account only has 15 followers and follows pretty much anyone associated with the MCU.

‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ Online Redirect Upstages ‘Avengers: Endgame” Trailer Unveiling https://t.co/hKchLCHHDq pic.twitter.com/Cau7Edh8BP — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 8, 2018

Whether the user is Ryan Reynolds in disguise is just a rumor at this point in time, but it seems like something the Merc With a Mouth actor would do. The Twitter user also disclosed to the Hollywood Reporter that Disney had not been in contact with him over the domain names, but they wouldn’t need to considering they already have a site dedicated to the movie on the Marvel official website.

Ryan Reynolds has not commented on the domain hijacking at this point in time, and neither has anyone associated with Deadpool or 20th Century Fox.

Once Upon a Deadpool premieres in select theaters on December 12. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.