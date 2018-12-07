Reba McEntire Honors George HW Bush Through A Touching Performance

Many were wiping away tears after Reba McEntire's emotional rendition of 'The Lord's Prayer' at the late president's funeral.

Hundreds came out on Thursday to honor the 41st president, George H.W. Bush, as he was laid to rest. Among the many distinguished guests was a variety of musical performers, including Reba McEntire. Bush had a well known appreciation for country music and had admired McEntire’s work for years. It only made sense that the country music star would perform at his funeral service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Her emotional rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer” touched the hearts of all in attendance, including former president George W. Bush, according to Today.

Despite the many in attendance, guests said you could hear a pin drop in the room when McEntire began singing. The 63-year-old’s voice held all those in attendance captivated, even causing George W. Bush to wipe away tears. The president’s oldest son sat next to former first lady Laura Bush and his brother Jeb Bush.

Bush wasn’t just a fan of McEntire, the two had been long-time friends. Her musical tribute to him was the perfect way to thank him for his service for his country and say goodbye to a friend. Following his death last Friday, the country singer took to social media to pay her respects to his family and honor his legacy.

“Everyone in the country music business was so honored when President and Mrs. Bush joined us at the CMA awards,” she captioned the post. The photo showed the pair on stage at the country music awards in 1991. The singer smiled at the president as he spoke to the audience.

McEntire shared a second post to honor the late president, this one taken more recently.

“My favorite,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “greatpresident” and “greatfriend.” The pair look a bit older in this photo, but Bush’s smile is the same. He’s seen wearing colorful striped socks, as was his tradition, while McEntire clasps his hand.

“Mrs. Bush is smiling up a storm this morning,” the singer wrote following the president’s passing. Bush’s wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, passed away earlier this year at the age of 92. Although his loved ones were saddened by his death, many found comfort knowing he would be reunited with his beloved wife.

Aside from McEntire, the Oak Ridge Boys also performed at the ceremony, singing a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace.” The country music group was another of the president’s favorites. The group said they were honored to have the opportunity to provide such a tribute to a man that dedicated his life to his country.