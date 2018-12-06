Prince William Jokes That Kate Middleton Looks Like A Christmas Tree In Front Of Soldiers

Prince William may be getting coal in his stocking when Father Christmas visits Kensington Palace on Christmas Eve. That’s because the prince publicly made a wise crack about his wife’s appearance, telling a group of soldiers that she resembles a Christmas tree, Fox News is reporting. And though it’s unlikely to make much difference, he wasn’t making a crack about her weight.

The future King of England and his wife were on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Wednesday — meeting with soldiers stationed at Royal Air Force Base Akrotiri — when William noticed that the soldiers had put up a Christmas tree. The color of the tree apparently matched that of the olive-green blazer the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing, and William took that as an opportunity to crack wise.

“My wife’s camouflaged against the tree… Do you want me to move out of the photo?”

Kate and the soldiers responded by laughing awkwardly. As of this writing, it’s unclear if William got an earful about embarrassing his wife in public when they were alone, later.

As the Daily Mail notes, unlike other royal women have traditionally done, Kate Middleton often eschews high-priced designer brands in favor of off-the-shelf fashions that the average woman could likely afford.

Kate wore the appropriately named Smythe Duchess blazer. https://t.co/Wq0vv8pX5t — POPSUGAR Fashion (@POPSUGARFashion) December 5, 2018

In this particular case, that’s a green blazer by Canadian brand Smythe, and it can be yours for between about $500-700, depending on which retailer you choose. Simply as an example, Saks Fifth Avenue has the blazer, appropriately called the “Duchess,” for sale at a price of $695.

It wasn’t just his wife that was the target of the Duke of Cambridge’s gentle barbs. While visiting with the troops, William also joked about his son, George, taking an interest in visiting a military base.

“I told George this morning we were going to see the pilots today. And he said, ‘If you see a helicopter can you take a picture?'”

He also joked that the youngest member of the royal family, Prince Louis, has perfected his so-called “royal wave.”

Kate Middleton also snuck in a dig at her family, according to a companion Fox News report. The Duchess of Cambridge joked with the soldiers that the future King of England won’t stop eating pizza on the couch, calling his behavior a “nightmare.” And while the Windsors doubtless have an army of butlers ready to swipe up any crumbs on a moment’s notice, it still apparently rubs Kate Middleton the wrong way.