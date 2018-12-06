Kylie Jenner Unveils Adidas Collaboration On Instagram

The reality star shared a cute Instagram photo to promote her collaboration with the athletic brand.

Kylie Jenner is ready to help you tackle your holiday shopping list. The reality star and beauty entrepreneur is hard at work on Instagram, promoting her latest collaboration with adidas — and the new designs are already quickly selling out.

Jenner unveiled the release of the Falcon sneakers with a fun selfie on Instagram. In the image, Jenner’s long blonde hair is tied back into a sleek ponytail. As she poses for the camera, a pink car can be seen behind her — probably one from her extensive collection of vehicles. A purple adidas t-shirt finishes off the low-key look, and reminds viewers exactly what she’s advertising.

“FALCON shoes just dropped,” she stated simply in the caption alongside a black heart. The sneakers, which range from $100-$130, are quickly selling out — no doubt helped along by Jenner’s high-profile appearance. Jenner is also promoting the new adidasCOEZEE tracksuit, which features some cute cropped styles that the reality star seems to love.

This is the second time Jenner has worked with adidas, as she was also the face of the FW18 Falcon campaign. Clearly the company is hoping for the same level of success. The new Falcon shoe design features an update on the classic style that hearkens back from over twenty years ago.

But why post one image when you can share a whole shoot? Not content with just one shot of the athletic line, Jenner has been posting a slew of photos showing off the new styles and designs. There’s even a video where the entrepreneur struts her stuff in an assortment of different colors and looks before sliding into her pink car, revving the engine, and taking off through the desert.

Between her business deals and raising a baby, Jenner has been keeping busy this holiday season. Besides being the face for the athletic company, the reality show star is working on her deal with makeup store Ulta to sell Kylie Cosmetics — not to mention planning and promoting the holiday collections from her bestselling brand. The special holiday editions have become must-have items for makeup lovers, and typically sell out within a few hours of being released.

As if that wasn’t enough to keep the young entrepreneur busy, Jenner also has been following her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, on his sold-out “Astroworld” tour. The two share daughter Stormi together, who has joined her parents for the majority of the tour. The Kardashian-Jenner clan and adidas already have a long and profitable history — sister Kendall Jenner modeled for the brand, and brother-in-law Kanye West collaborated with them on his coveted Yeezy sneakers.