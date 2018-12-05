Julia Roberts Talks About Her Family’s Christmas Traditions Along With Her Holiday Guilty Pleasure

Julia Roberts can’t wait for Christmas to come and bring back the holiday traditions that make the day special to her, according to a report by People.

The 51-year-old star of Homecoming sat down on Wednesday with People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle for an interview on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio, giving an insight into her life during Christmas with husband Danny Moder and their three kids, 13-year-old Hazel and Finn, and 11-year-old Henry.

When playing a game of Mad Libs on the show, Roberts revealed to the host that her favorite Christmas song is “Little Drummer Boy.” When the host asked her what was the best Christmas gift she had ever given someone, it took several moments of thinking before Roberts settled on an answer, saying, “God, what would it be… I consider myself a rather good gift giver. But I couldn’t say. Something I made probably.”

As for her favorite Christmas film, Roberts choices have remained consistent since she was a child, as the actress selected A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life as her go-to movies over the years. When Roberts revealed her choice, the actress made clear that her selections were set in stone, saying, “I mean, It’s a Wonderful Life is pretty much a given.”

As the mother went on to speak about her favorite traditions during the holiday, Roberts cited “a good hearty Christmas dinner” as one of the best aspects of her Christmas Day, not worrying about the stress that comes with figuring out how much food to feed her three children.

Speaking about her process when it comes to putting together a Christmas dinner, Roberts said that doing so is a “practical challenge” for her.

“I do enjoy the practical challenge of Christmas morning mealtime because you don’t want too much, you don’t want to spoil them off the bat. You want to keep a steady blood level going where you don’t get crazy before the big meal.”

When asked about her Christmas specialties, Roberts revealed that biscuits and sausage balls, along with some fruit are her usual go-to choices.

Everybody has to start somewhere. Julia Roberts started at Showbiz Pizza. https://t.co/kzZD9VfARH — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 30, 2018

As for family tradition when it comes to opening presents on Christmas morning, Roberts said, “nobody goes into the living room until everybody goes into the living room.”

When pressed about any other traditions her family followed at Christmas, Roberts laughed and spoke about how she enjoys some cookies before waking her children up and then telling her children they couldn’t have cookies for breakfast when they eventually woke up.