Parent Posts Ad Looking For ‘Trump Supporter’ Babysitter Who Must ‘Pay For Snacks’

After a mother posted a list of requirements on social media for a babysitter she was looking to hire, the internet has labeled her “delusional.”

As reported by Fox News, the woman, whose name has not been shared, took to her Facebook account to share a lengthy list of demands from the future babysitter. While some items on the list are fairly standard and completely reasonable, others were just downright ridiculous.

Upon seeing the post on Facebook, Reddit user protoss12345 shared a screenshot on the social media platform with the title “Delusional Babysitter Requirements,” and other Redditors immediately started taking the mickey out of the woman.

Among the more reasonable of the 14 (yes, 14) requirements was that applicants have good references she could call, have a driver’s license, car, and clean driving record, and CPR certification just in case of an emergency.

However, that seems to be where common sense ended. Other demands included “full time availability, including weekends,” “no tattoos,” “no sketchy social media behavior and/or public pictures,” and “perfect attendance.” She also wants whoever she hires to be willing to pay for snacks, and “ideally be a Trump fan.”

She then topped off the request with, “In exchange, I will be offering $10/hr under the table cash. It’s like making $15/hr normally but without paying tax.”

Reddit users were quick to point out just how absurd some of the requests were.

“But who is willing to give full-time availability for no guarantee of a minimum of hours[?] So the person might make $50 a week, but cannot have another job,” one user wrote, with another adding “9 years experience is very specific!! Also, would be worried about someone who had the degree and/or experience but was still willing to graft for $10 an hour.”

One person who actually works in the industry found the request to buy snacks strange.

“I’m a nanny and I eat the family’s food all the time. It’s sort of expected (it’s in fact in my contract that I can help myself to their fridge)[.] I pack a lunch most days but if I forget I have a bit of leftovers or eggs on toast for lunch. It’s fairly standard in the industry.”

Others still noticed the strange anomaly of asking for candidates to have completely clean, law-abiding records, but then adding they would pay under the table. That is, until they saw the request that the babysitter be a Trump fan.

“The ideal babysitter must have ‘NO problems with the law’ but its okay for this choosy beggar to illegally dodge tax!” one person commented. “She’s a Trump fan. Tax dodging is next to godliness,” another wrote.

No word on whether or not the woman was actually able to find someone who meets her strange standards.