‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Reveals She ‘Loves’ Boyfriend Jason Jordan Amid Season 9

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan are currently filming 'Teen Mom 2' Season 9.

Leah Messer is serious about boyfriend Jason Jordan.

Just weeks after reuniting following an alleged week-long split, the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram page where she told her fans and followers that she loved her 40-year-old boyfriend.

“Putting his height to good use. Love you babe,” she wrote in the caption of a video of her boyfriend putting the angel on their family’s Christmas tree.

“Tired of being used. Or maybe I like it,” Jordan wrote in response.

“You LUUUUUUUH it,” Messer replied. “We never use you.”

After sharing her video clip, Messer shared a photo of their finished tree and also showcased their fireplace, which included a number of stockings for her three kids and Jordan and his son.

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan struck up a romance with one another earlier this year ahead of production on Teen Mom 2 Season 9. Then, as Season 9 began production, their relationship heated up and they went public on Instagram during a trip with Messer’s kids in Florida.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” a source told Us Weekly after the couple confirmed their romance. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan’s relationship began years after the end of Messer’s most recent marriage to second husband Jeremy Calvert. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Messer married Corey Simms, the father of her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, in 2010 but split in 2011. Then, just one year later, she married Calvert, the father of her daughter Adalynn.

“She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce [Jason] to the kids, but they absolutely love him,” the source told Us Weekly in July, failing to mention her live-in boyfriend T.R. Dues, who she dated for months after her second divorce.

During a separate interview, the Teen Mom 2 cast member opened up about her relationship with Jordan, gushing that he is “definitely more mature” than her exes.

“He’s a good dad,” she added. “He’s an all-around good person.”

No word yet on how much fans will be seeing of Jordan and his son but considering their relationship is quite serious and they appear to be living together, he will likely play a significant role.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is expected to air on MTV sometime early next year.