Watch Valencia CF Vs. CD Ebro Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Spanish Cup Online

La Liga side Valencia CF look to advance to the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 by finishing off lower-division club CD Ebro in their second-leg match.

Valencia CF is a team in need of a morale boost in a season which sees the side now struggling in 14th place on the La Liga table, according to Sky Sports, just one season after the six-time Spanish champions placed fourth in a UEFA Champions League spot. And “Los Murciélagos” appear likely to receive the shot in the arm they need when they host low-ranked Second Division B side CD Ebro in a match which will live stream from Valencia, Spain.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Valencia CF vs. CD Ebro Copa Del Rey second-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Central European Time on Tuesday, December 4, at the 49,500-seat Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Ebro not only play two leagues down from the top flight, the “Arlequinados” — who had never competed higher than fourth-tier until their promotion after the 2016 season — sit in 16th position, just one point above the relegation zone, per Soccerway.

They have also scored just 11 goals in 15 league matches, paced by Spanish striker Raúl González with five. He is one of only two players on the Ebro squad with multiple goals in league play this season.

Nonetheless, in the opening leg, Ebro held their own, restraining their La Liga opponents to no more than a brace by Santi Mina — who will reportedly be held out of the side for Tuesday’s match, according to the Valencia CF official site.

Santi Mina of Valencia CF rescued his side with a pair of goals in the first leg against CD Ebro. Quality Sport Images / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Valencia CF vs. CD Ebro Copa Del Rey second leg, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service, however, will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

The good news is that there is a way for fans to watch the match stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the “Los Murciélagos” vs. “Arlequinados” match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Tuesday Cup match. In the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream offered for the Valencia vs. Ebro match, nor will there be one in India. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed here by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet. In Canada, however, BeIn Sports Connect Canada will stream the Spanish Cup match.

Throughout South America and the Caribbean, the match will be live streamed by DirectTV Sports. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of CD Ebro vs. Valencia, be sure to consult the schedule at LiveSoccerTV.com.