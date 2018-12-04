Motley Crue Biopic ‘The Dirt’ To Be Released By Netflix In March

Heavy metal band Motley Crue told everyone the band’s juiciest sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll secrets in the 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. Not too long after the release of the New York Times bestseller, the group started discussions with various movie studios about turning their outrageous tale into a film. However, it wasn’t until Netflix bought the rights in March of 2017 that the ball really started rolling. Filming began in New Orleans this past February, and now the movie finally has a release date.

On Sunday, December 2, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil revealed on Twitter that Netflix will begin streaming the film on March 22.

“Wow!!! Just left Netflix offices,” Neil began his tweet.

“Just saw The Dirt movie!! F***in awesome!! Can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Rolling Stone confirmed the March 22 release date with a Netflix spokesperson.

The Dirt, directed by Jeff Tremaine (Jacka**), stars Daniel Webber (The Punisher) as Neil, Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as guitarist Mick Mars, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee.

Additionally, Tony Cavalero (TV’s School of Rock) plays legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Rebekah Graf (My Roommate Sam) plays Lee’s ex-wife Heather Locklear, Leven Rambin (Grey’s Anatomy) plays Neil’s ex-wife Sharise Neil, and David Costabile (Billions) plays the band’s longtime manager Doc McGhee.

In 2015, Lee told Rolling Stone that the movie’s opening scene is crazy, and that “detail-oriented” director Tremaine intended to make the movie “as real as possible.”

Earlier this year, Motley Crue revealed that they recorded four brand-new tracks to accompany the classics in The Dirt.

“It feels real and raw,” Sixx said about the tunes on Twitter on October 12.

“Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. [Producer] Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds.”

These recordings will mark the Crue’s first new music since the 2015 single “All Bad Things,” which was the same year the rock icons played the final shows of their farewell tour. Yes, the quartet hung up their touring boots for good three years ago — and they even signed official contracts saying that they will never hit the road all together as Motley Crue ever again. But they never said they wouldn’t create new music as a foursome.

Meanwhile, bass player Sixx is also working on an adaptation of his 2007 autobiography, The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star, for the Broadway stage.