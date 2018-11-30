Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Divorce Settlement Was Rejected By Judge

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are still legally married thanks to an administrative mix up. The estranged couple filed for divorce in April, and turned in their final paperwork this October. Now, a judge has rejected their divorce settlement agreement which, according to People Magazine, includes their custody, child support, and property agreements.

TMZ reported that the judge rejected the settlement because Wilkinson and Baskett failed to fill out their paperwork correctly. According to the report, the wrong jurisdiction date was added to the documents, and an important box was left unchecked.

Wilkinson and Baskett split up in March of last year. A source told Us Weekly that Wilkinson had been unhappy, and that the couple had been fighting consistently. The duo engaged in some pretty public back-and-forth squabbling, including the former Girls Next Door star accusing Baskett of videotaping her while they were arguing.

Baskett also allegedly cheated on Wilkinson with a transgender YouTube model named Ava Sabrina London. A source told Us Weekly that when Wilkinson found out, she was so furious that she threw their wedding album in the pool — and flushed her wedding ring down the toilet. The drama prompted Wilkinson and Baskett to head off to Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but the counseling they received on the reality show didn’t stick.

“Kendra has always loved the idea of marriage and believed in it, so this has been extremely hard for her. Kendra and Hank are up and down all the time and there are so many moving parts of divorcing and there have been battles and fights throughout it all. They try to keep it calm for the kids, but they both have so much animosity towards each other, so they throw daggers at each other and it’s become an unhealthy situation,” a source told Us Weekly.

When the divorce proceedings are finalized, the couple plans to share custody of their two children, Hank IV, 8, and their daughter Alijah, 4. According to the Daily Mail, Wilkinson and Baskett put their Calabasas home up for sale in June. They were asking $2.4 million for the 5,295 square-foot mansion, which is nestled in a gated community.

Recently, Wilkinson took to Instagram to share a glowing, makeup-free snap of herself bathing in the sunlight. The Kendra on Top star looked fresh faced and natural as she revealed in the pic that she was dating herself these days — even though a source close to the reality starlet linked her to businessman Frankie Conti, per Us Weekly.

“Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you,” Wilkinson shared to her 2.8 million Instagram followers.