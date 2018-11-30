NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Terry Rozier And Marcus Morris For Markelle Fultz, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Should the Celtics trade for Markelle Fultz?

The departure of Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers could be inevitable, especially after reports surfaced that the team no longer consider the former No. 1 overall pick as part of their long-term plans. Once Fultz recovers from his injuries, the Sixers are expected to officially make him available on the trading block and demand assets that could help them become more competitive in the 2018-19 NBA season.

One of the intriguing trade destinations for Markelle Fultz is the Boston Celtics. In the proposed trade deal by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Celtics will be sending a trade package including Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris to the Sixers in exchange for Fultz. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

The suggested trade is undeniably a no-brainer for the Sixers. In exchange for their struggling point guard, the Sixers will be receiving two players who could boost their chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference. Marcus Morris will be a reliable contributor off the bench, while Terry Rozier could either join Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and J.J. Redick in the starting lineup or lead the Sixers’ second unit.

Most people will definitely argue why the Celtics should trade for a player who they decided not to pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. With his current injuries and shooting struggle, it remains questionable if Markelle Fultz could give the Celtics a hand in their goal to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals 2019. However, Favale believes that the Celtics will benefit with the trade in the long run.

“Impending free agencies for Morris and Rozier (restricted) might be enough to change the Celtics’ tune. The latter could outearn Fultz in 2019-20 on his own if the right team delivers him an offer sheet (think: Orlando or the Phoenix Suns). Ditto for Morris if he keeps drilling 43-plus percent of his treys. Consolidating both into Fultz would be cheaper in the long run. He’s certainly the higher-end swing. He’d be a nice co-anchor for Boston’s inevitable Anthony Davis trade packages if he recoups some of his predraft value.”

Caught between his team and his advisers, Markelle Fultz waits for an assist | Bob Ford https://t.co/3QDOreD2cl — Philly.com (@phillydotcom) November 29, 2018

If he starts playing like a No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz could be the key for the Celtics to acquire another legitimate NBA superstar on the trade market. The Celtics won’t mind losing Terry Rozier since they already have Marcus Smart, who just signed a long-term contract in the last offseason, to serve as a backup for Kyrie Irving. What makes it hard for the Celtics to push through with the deal is the inclusion of Marcus Morris, who Coach Brad Stevens called the most consistent player in Boston.