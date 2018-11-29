‘Avengers 4’ Director Says Chris Evans Is Not Quite Done With Marvel

After the horrific purge Thanos treated comic book fans to during Avengers: Infinity War in April, anticipation for the sequel, due next April, has been at fever pitch. On most people’s minds is the fact that many of the original cast members’ contracts with Marvel are just about up, and fans have been left wondering who has agreed to extensions and who will be killed off or leave everyone’s favorite band of superheroes after the fourth Avengers film.

Back at the beginning of October, Chris Evans, aka Captain America, famously took to Twitter to apparently say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Unilad reported. In the tweet, he stated that he had wrapped filming on the upcoming Avengers 4 film, and seemed to be bidding farewell to the franchise.

Now it seems that Joe Russo, one of the directors of the as yet untitled Infinity War sequel, has dropped a hint that Evans is not quite moving on just yet.

In a recent interview with USA Today, he dropped a major hint that Captain America wasn’t hanging up his shield after Avengers 4.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for WIND RIVER

Evan’s original tweet did share that the moment was an incredibly emotional one for him.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Fans immediately assumed that the beloved old-fashioned hero would be dying in the upcoming film, as has long been speculated given he’s one of the cast members who has reached the end of his contract. A short time later, Evans clarified his tweet while speaking at the ACE Comic-Con in Chicago.

He stated that while many saw his original tweet as a spoiler, he would have sent out that tweet regardless of the ending of the upcoming motion picture.