Stan Lee Cause Of Death Listed As Heart And Respiratory Failure

The Marvel creator's death certificate shows heart and respiratory failure as the reason for Lee's passing.

The creator of Marvel, one of the most beloved entertainment companies, passed away on November 12, 2018, as reported by Inqusitr. However, the cause of death wasn’t known at the time. Lee was 95-years-old when he passed away, so most assumed that the cause of death would be something to do with old age.

TMZ has obtained a copy of Lee’s death certificate which specifically cites the cause of death as heart and respiratory failure. It also says that Lee suffered aspiration pneumonia. This is when one inhales food, stomach acid, or saliva into the lungs.

According to the document, which can be seen on TMZ, Lee officially passed away at 9:17 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The original reports of Lee’s death indicated that ambulances were called to his Hollywood Hills home and that he was brought to Cedars-Sinai, and that he passed away in the Hospital. The death certificate confirms that was the case.

Before he passed, there were reports that Lee was suffering from vision issues and a bout of pneumonia. However, those reports came early in the year, and we hadn’t heard much about Lee’s health before the news of his passing ultimately broke on November 12.

Lee’s death certificate says that he was cremated and that his ashes were returned to his daughter Joan Celia Lee. The document also lists Stan Lee’s occupation as “writer in the publishing business.”

Stan Lee is known as the creator of Marvel. The company created beloved characters such as Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Deadpool, Iron Man, X-Men, Black Panther, and The Avengers. Lee is also known for his cameos in movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU); something fans of the films always looked forward to seeing.

While Lee may have passed, his legacy will live on in the characters that he created, and we’ll even see him make future cameos, as reports indicate that his appearance in Avengers 4 and other upcoming Marvel movies were already filmed.

Marvel Creator Stan Lee's Death Certificate Lists Heart Failure as Cause of Death https://t.co/yhOCSGv6fV — TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2018

The last known picture of Lee was with his protege Roy Thomas two-days before his passing. Reports indicate that Lee was in good spirits during the meeting. However, after Lee passed, Thomas said, Lee “lacked much of the old Stan Lee energy.” He also called Lee “one of the most important mythmakers of the 20th century.”

According to TMZ, when Roy left the last thing Lee said was, “God bless. Take care of my boy, Roy.”