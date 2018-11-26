Trump’s Disapproval Rating Reaches All-Time High After Tumultuous Week

Americans disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing in the White House more than any other time in the past two years. A new poll released Monday shows that the president’s disapproval rating is hovering in the 60 percent range, with just 38 percent of people saying they approve of the president, according to Newsweek.

Each week, pollsters like Gallup and the American Research Group poll Americans to find out what they think about the president. On Monday, Gallup released the results of their poll from Monday, November 19 to Sunday, November 25. The poll asked 1,500 adults throughout the nation to rate Donald Trump. According to the most recent numbers, 60 percent of people polled disapprove, the highest number Trump has seen during his presidency. On the other hand, 38 percent of people approve – a 5 percent drop from the week before – not quite as bad as his all-time low of 35 percent. The Gallup poll has an error margin of 3 percent.

While Trump has seen disapproval numbers this high before with Gallup, FiveThirtyEight aggregates several popular polls to come out with a weighted average. They show Trump with a 52.3 percent disapproval on average, with 42.9 percent approval, below his all-time high of nearly 57.5 percent disapproval in December of last year.

The numbers come after a tumultuous few weeks, during which Trump faced criticism across the political spectrum on a variety of issues, from his immigration policies to his apparent unwillingness to visit active-duty troops. Trump blamed Democrats for allowing the caravan of migrants seeking asylum in the US.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer). Dems created this problem. No crossings!” he tweeted on Sunday.

The president also received criticism for seeming to politicize the military when he sent troops to support immigration authorities at the border and for siding with Saudi Arabia over the killing to journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn’t! We may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi,” Trump said. “In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

According to a story at CNN, Trump’s numbers are even worse than they appear to be at first look. The economy is in good shape, which usually results in higher approval rating numbers. That’s not so for president Trump, whose numbers are low despite the good economic standing.

“I looked up every single president’s overall and economic net approval ratings right around each midterm since 1978,” wrote CNN Politics analyst Harry Enten. “No other president has done this much worse overall than his economic ratings would suggest.”