Incoming South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham Mocks Donald Trump For Calling Himself ‘President T’

Trump had thanked himself in the third person for purportedly lowering gas prices, 'Thank you, President T.'

Joe Cunningham, an incoming freshman Democrat Congressman from South Carolina, mocked Donald Trump for referring to himself in the third person on Twitter, The State is reporting.

On Sunday, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, Trump posted a tweet in which he thanked himself for lower gas prices, referring to himself in the third person.

“So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T).”

It’s apparently par for the course for the 45th president to refer to himself in the third person, according to people who have spent time with him. For example, Bill Gates has said that, in a meeting with Trump to discuss HIV, Trump often referred to himself that way.

“He said: ‘Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing.’ And I thought, ‘Wow, but you’re Trump.'”

Now, South Carolina’s incoming new Congressman Joe Cunningham is criticizing the president for the unusual sentence structure as well. Responding to Trump’s tweet with a tweet of his own, Cunningham referenced his infant son while at the same time mocking the president.

“Just changed Boone’s diaper (thank you Congressman C).”

Twitter users – those who support Cunningham, anyway, had a field day with his remarks.

“Flippin’ perfect! Also, thanks for changing the baby.” “Just packed my kids lunch boxes for school – thanks Mom.”

Cunningham, for his part, often references his infant son and his growing family in his own Twitter presence.

Just back from D.C. and there’s a lot to get done. First on the list, catch up on Peppa Pig and Llama Llama Red Pajama. pic.twitter.com/M4ufD1Kapz — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 18, 2018

Cunningham is one of 41 Democrats to have won seats in the House of Representatives that were once held by Republicans, according to Vox, in a mid-term Election that saw the Blues wrest control of the House back into Democrat control. Democrats also made gains in the Senate, though they failed to win a majority of seats.

For his part, Cunningham’s victory was something of a shocker. In defeating his Republican challenger, State Representative Katie Arrington, he became the first Democrat to represent South Carolina’s 1st District in 40 years, according to the Greenville News.

According to a Charleston Post and Courier report, the race was Arrington’s to win. With an endorsement from Donald Trump himself, and running as a Republican in a solidly-red district, few political pundits expected Cunningham to make much of a splash.

However, Cunningham proved an adversary to Arrington where it counts the most – fundraising – and also got onto the TV and radio earlier. She also failed to resonate with so-called “swing voters” in suburban Charleston, echoing a problem faced by many other Republicans as well (getting the suburban vote) in this mid-term election.