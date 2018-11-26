‘The Conners’ Becky Haunted By A Familiar Face From Her Past

The Conners Becky will be haunted by a familiar face from her past after revealing to her family that she is pregnant by a fellow employee at the restaurant where she works.

Lecy Goranson will come face-to-face with Sarah Chalke, who will guest-star opposite her Roseanne “twin” for this special episode, which picks up where their storyline left off during the reboot of the 2017 Roseanne season.

Both Goranson and Chalke played the role of troubled teen Becky Conner in the original Roseanne series.

Chalke will reprise her role as Andrea in the spinoff’s November 27 episode, titled “One Flew Over the Conners’ Nest.”

In the storyline, the character of Andrea, who wanted Becky to be a surrogate for her during Roseanne, returns to Langford with a new baby in tow. Her revelation gives Becky pause about the way her life will change when and if she keeps her baby.

TVLine reported that talks to have Chalke return to the series began months ago. Showrunner Bruce Helford was hopeful that Chalke would be brought back into the fold at some point the season.

He said prior to the episode’s filming to TVLine, “We’d love to have her. We haven’t come up with something that makes sense [because] we want to maintain the authenticity of having her be [Andrea versus another new character].”

The important episode will also feature several side storylines to whet fans’ appetites.

ABC / Disney ABC Press

With Mark and Mary’s help, Jackie convinces Dan to build a chicken coop in the backyard so the family can eat organic eggs, but from a bird’s-eye view, it appears that she may have ulterior motives. Also, Darlene is forced to deal with a sleazy customer at her casino job.

During a turning point for the series, on the November 19 episode, Goranson’s Becky revealed she was pregnant at the age of 43 after a one-night stand. She didn’t know who the father was since she slept with both restaurant manager Ramon and a busboy, Emilio.

ABC / Disney ABC Press

Realizing Ramon was in a better financial position, she told him he was the only one she had sex with, but he shocked her by saying he had a vasectomy. Emilio, an ambitious, Spanish-speaking immigrant who’s starting to learn English, was pleased to learn he would be a father and wanted to be a part of the baby’s life.

TVLine reported that after her stint on The Conners, Chalke is eyeing a full-time return to TV, developing a new ABC sitcom exec-produced by her former Scrubs boss Bill Lawrence.

The as-yet-untitled project is inspired by Chalke’s life and follows two sisters whose parents have run an adoption agency out of their home for 30 years. The sisters then find themselves taking over the family business.

The Conners airs Tuesdays on ABC.