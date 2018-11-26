Britney Spears Smiles With Her Kids In Sweet Photos From Thanksgiving Weekend

Britney smiled from ear to ear while out with her two sons.

Britney Spears was spotted smiling from ear to ear in sweet new candid photos as she spent Thanksgiving weekend with her two boys following the big day on November 22. Snaps recently shared by Daily Mail showed the “Piece of Me” singer looking happy and healthy as she enjoyed some quality time with her sons, 12-year-old Jayden James and 13-year-old Sean Preston.

The trio were all spotted looking cute and casual as they ran a few errands together following the U.S. holiday last week.

The new paparazzi photos showed Britney dressed in a casual white T-Shirt and blue jeans, while she also opted to stay comfy with her footwear by sporting a pair of Ugg boots after a trip to the store.

Sean and Jayden were also keeping things pretty casual with their outfits while out and about with their mom. Sean Preston sported black pants and an oversized black hoodie with sneakers, while his brother Jayden went for a similar look in black pants and a navy top.

Britney was clearly loving her time with her children, who she shared with former husband Kevin Federline, as the snaps showed her with a huge smile on her face while sporting fun dark sunglasses as she and her kids enjoyed the sunshine following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Britney didn’t reveal on social media how she spent her Thanksgiving this year and didn’t confirm if she spent any time with her sons on November 22 or if they celebrated with their dad, though she has opened up about her traditions for the U.S. holiday before.

Last year, Glamour reported that Spears shared photos and videos with her millions of fans showing how she spent the special day with her loved ones.

She shared snaps of her kids and her brother Bryan Spears all laughing together at the dinner table as they ate.

“My favorite boys at my house for Thanksgiving!!!!” Spears captioned the photos alongside two turkey emojis.

Britney also posted a video of herself posing and spinning around at home, showing off her very toned tummy in a white crop top which she paired with blue denim jeans.

Sticking her tongue out for the camera, she wrote in the caption, “Don’t you just love getting ready for the holidays??”

Spears then joked, “I think I need another pumpkin spice latte.”

The latest pictures of the star and her kids from this Thanksgiving weekend come shortly after the mom of two boys shared photos of their family time together earlier this month.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the singer and her boys could be seen enjoying some tea together before then posing for a family photo by a huge tree.