Bella Hadid Reveals She Has A Scar On Her Face, Find Out How She Got It

Bella shared that she has a face scar on her Instagram.

Bella Hadid revealed in an Instagram Story that she has a scar on her face, which is likely a surprise to many of her fans. The model shared this information as she posted photos and videos of her ATV excursion, where she looked fabulous wearing a white, front-tie crop top and khaki pants. One of the Stories showed Bella riding her black ATV, and it was captioned, “i have a scar on my face from when i flipped this thing when i was 6 good times.”

It doesn’t appear that Bella has talked about the scar before during interviews. Most of the speculation surrounding her face has involved potential plastic surgery, which she discussed during an interview with InStyle.

“It’s really tough. You’re going to get scrutinised for anything that you do. So if you’re really skinny and have a sick body and you don’t have a butt, people are going to say, ‘why do you have no butt?’ And then you go and get a fake butt and they get mad at you because you have a fake butt. And then you don’t have boobs, and it’s just a whole circulating circle.”

Of course, Hadid understands how stressful public scrutiny can be. Because while she has tens of millions of fans, there are also people who critique her constantly.

But regardless of all of the rumors, the model is adamant that she hasn’t had any work done, according to Marie Claire UK.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

And whatever facial scar Bella has on her face from her childhood accident must be covered up usually with makeup or even perhaps her hair, considering no one seems to have noticed it before.

Plus, the model appears to have conquered any lingering fear that might have accompanied her childhood accident, because she looked like she was having a blast. Her other Stories showed a camel, too, so she’s in an international location. The latest video is captioned, “coming for you Kuala Lumpur,” which is the capital of Malaysia.

Hadid was last spotted in Malaysia when she was modeling for the latest True Religion ad campaign, according to Free Malaysia Today. The brand chose Bella to be the new face of the company to infuse renewed interest in their name, which seems to be working so far.