Hailey Baldwin Rocks New ‘Bieber’ Diamond Necklace For Her Birthday

Model Hailey Baldwin is sporting new bling dedicated to her husband, Us Weekly is reporting. Baldwin, who turned 22-years-old on November 22, shared a video on her Instagram Story where she modeled a necklace that spelled “Bieber” in diamonds. She also added emojis depicting hearts and gift boxes. Baldwin and Bieber appear to be all loved up, and Bieber even confirmed their marriage in an Instagram post this week. The couple got engaged in July during a trip to the Bahamas before discreetly acquiring a marriage license at a New York City courthouse in September. Until this week, the wedding had never officially been confirmed by Baldwin or Bieber. The couple’s first holiday as a married couple, however, prompted Bieber to officially spill the beans.

“First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving,” the singer wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of trees and snow.

“Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!”

The pair appeared to have a joint celebration for both Thanksgiving and Baldwin’s birthday, with both of their families celebrating together. Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette shared photos of her son serenading his wife with “Happy Birthday” before smashing cake in her face and giving her a kiss. Baldwin also uploaded photos of the sweet moment, where her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, can be seen filming the moment in the background.

While Bieber was technically the first one to open up about the marriage by referring to Baldwin as his “wife” in an Instagram upload, Baldwin also confirmed the wedding by changing her Instagram name to “Hailey Bieber.” In addition, Mallette tweeted a happy birthday to her “daughter.” According to Cosmopolitan, Bieber and Baldwin have had an on-off relationship since December 2015 before getting back together permanently in June of this year. Many fans questioned Bieber’s seriousness about Baldwin due to the roller coaster that was their previous relationship.

A lot of people cited Bieber’s on-off relationship with Selena Gomez as a reason for their doubt, as E! News reports that the two only broke up for good earlier this year after their romance ignited years ago. Baldwin was even caught following a Selena Gomez fan account on Twitter before messaging the owner of the account an apology for the mistake. While Bieber may have been conflicted before, he appears to be all-in when it comes to his relationship with Baldwin now. Bieber has definitely seemed to mature since an interview he had in 2016, which almost foreshadows his union with Baldwin.

“I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment,” he admitted. “So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right?”