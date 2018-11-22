Donald Trump Uses His First Tweet On Thanksgiving To Quietly Reflect On How ‘Mean And Nasty’ The World Is

Trump invoked the words of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thanksgiving morning and agreed that the world was mean and nasty.

Invoking the spirits of our American ancestors on today’s celebration of Thanksgiving, Donald Trump has chosen to take his first moment of the morning to make it especially memorable for all by quietly reflecting on just how “mean and nasty” the world is. The subject was the focus of the president’s very first tweet of the day.

As Newsweek reports, in his Thanksgiving tweet, the president quoted the words of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he wrote, “It’s a mean & nasty world out there, the Middle East in particular. This is a long and historic commitment, & one that is absolutely vital to America’s national security.”

Donald Trump explained that he agreed 100 percent with the comments that Pompeo made about the Middle East on Thursday, while he curiously continued to defend Saudi Arabia despite the tragic and shocking murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I agree 100%. In addition, many Billions of Dollars of purchases made in U.S., big Jobs & Oil!”

With Trump spending this Thanksgiving holiday at his favorite spot in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the president followed up his first tweet of the day by quickly tweeting, “Happy Thanksgiving to all!” after preaching about the meanness and nastiness of the modern world — especially in the Middle East.

However, despite this positive tone, Trump quickly backtracked to sharp criticism of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump’s response came after Roberts rebuked the president for calling him an “Obama judge,” despite being appointed by George W. Bush back in 2005.

“Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster. It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result. Judges must not Legislate Security and Safety at the Border, or anywhere else. They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe. Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written!”

With some Americans claiming that Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving tweet about Pompeo was ill-timed on social media, others have also been left confused by the president’s assertion about the Middle East being mean and nasty, given that he continues to favor trade with Saudi Arabia.

This includes members of his own party, like Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. According to CNN, Corker stated on Tuesday that he was shocked to the core to hear a sitting president defending his position on dealings with Saudi Arabia.

“I never thought I’d see the day a White House would moonlight as a public relations firm for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.”

As we prepare to give thanks once again this year, it is important to consider the president’s words — as well as those of his critics.