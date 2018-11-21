‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Fans Speculate Cancellation After Cast Member’s Cryptic Messages

While Ashley Jones and Brianna Jaramillo have sparked rumors surrounding the show's cancellation, sources close to the show say the rumors are 'untrue.'

Fans of the famed MTV parenting reality show Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant are questioning its fate after two cast members posted cryptic messages on their social media accounts that hint about the show’s future, Hollywood Life reported.

Ashley Jones and Brianna Jaramillo both took to their Instagram pages on November 19 using the same photos, captioned with messages of a “presumed goodbye.”

Jaramillo wrote that she was “honored” to have the chance to work with her fellow mothers Jones, Kayla Sessler, Jade Cline, and Lexi Tatman, and that she hoped it “isn’t goodbye but just see you later.”

Ashley, whose post was in the form of a boomerang video, shared a similar message, noting that “it’s been a long emotional journey. But that’s a wrap.”

Both posts have garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments with fans questioning the fate of the reality TV show that is a part of the popular Teen Mom franchise.

“I hope you mean it’s a wrap for the season and not the whole show,” user @planetmarshall_ commented on Ashley’s post.

“I’m really hoping for season 3,” another user commented on Brianna’s, also posting the fingers crossed emoji. “This show is way better than Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.”

The ladies even shared sweet messages to each other’s social media posts, with Ashley telling Brianna to “keep being strong and beautiful.”

At the same time, Brianna wrote to Ashley that she would miss her, to which Ashley reminded her that she can always call and joked that if she ever needed a break that she could “fedex Braeson overnight.”

Some fans, per Hollywood Life, are speculating that it’s just Jones getting cut from the show, especially after slamming Teen Mom OG, citing that her own show has seen more success because it is “up to date.” She even took a dig at Maci Bookout, pointing out that she’s no longer a teen.

But fans have nothing to fear, as sources close to the show have assured via Radar Online that the show will go on.

“The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast has not been notified that the show is ending. Stories circulating that the show is canceled are completely fabricated and untrue at this point,” the source said.

The source did, however, cite that “ONE cast member” is to blame from the rumors, seemingly referring to Jones’ comments, but that as far as the cast knows, the show will be renewed for another season.

“That’s all there is to it at this time,” the insider said.

Other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant stars have been quick to share the Radar article disputing the cancellation rumors, so as to calm the show’s many fans.