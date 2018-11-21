Olivia Culpo Announces Her Next Big Career Move Via Instagram

Olivia Culpo took to social media on Tuesday night to make an announcement about her next big project, a YouTube channel.

On Nov. 20, Olivia Culpo told fans via her Instagram story that she had decided to start a YouTube channel in order to connect better with her fans, whom she believes don’t know that much about her.

“I wanted to start this channel, because I thought that there were a few things that you guys might not know about me,” Culpo says. In her first YouTube video, the model shares some personal information about herself, including that she is from the smallest state in the U.S., which is Rhode Island, and that she is one of five children in her family.

Olivia promises fans that all of her siblings will be featured on her YouTube channel “quite a bit,” and those who follow the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model on Instagram know that she is often seen spending tons of time with her family.

Culpo also claims that all of her interests will be featured in videos, including beauty, fashion tips, work out tips, travel, books, and more. Olivia then begins to list some of the things that her fans may not know about her.

Olivia Culpo says that she attended Boston University to study communications and acting when she decided to enter the Miss Rhode Island pageant on a whim, which she won, and then went on to win Miss USA and later Miss Universe.

Culpo then reveals that she plays the cello and she sings, which is also often featured in her Instagram stories. Olivia also shows off her funny side by goofing off with her manager, and playing her cello wearing a creepy mask and her Miss Universe tiara.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Culpo will be featured in the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and is currently going through a bit of a messy break up with NFL player, Danny Amendola.

While Culpo was in Australia shooting the photos for SI, photos of Amendola hitting the beach with bikini-clad Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters, surfaced online. Olivia and Danny split soon after, and the model says she is not ready to find love again just yet.

“No. For the record, no,” the model told Entertainment Tonight when asked if she’s ready to date again, adding that she had a lot on her plate in the coming months. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months,” she told the outlet.

Olivia Culpo’s YouTube channel is currently up and running, and fans can go subscribe now.