‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Claps Back At Haters Hours Before Season Finale On Instagram

A Dancing With the Stars pro clapped back at a fan on Instagram who criticized her celebrity partner’s place in the finale and the show’s overall voting system.

In an exchange on the social media site, Sharna Burgess defended herself and partner Bobby Bones after posting a photo of the deejay working hard in the show’s rehearsal room ahead of the show’s season finale, which airs tonight.

The photo, which showed Bones working with professional dancers and Burgess choreographing the scene, came with a caption where the redheaded pro praised her dance partner.

In the caption, she penned, “I’ll miss creating for you @mrbobbybones #teambeautyandthegeek.”

Fans took to the comments section to give their opinions about the season, many still feeling the sting of Cheryl Burke and Fuller House star Juan Pablo di Pace’s elimination on the show’s November 12 episode after two perfect judge’s scores.

Although there were varied comments posted, the following led Burgess to clap back on the social media site.

A viewer remarked, “You are a great dancer and wonderful choreographer but sorry to say that Bobby Bones does not belong in the finals. This has become more of a popularity show than a dancing show. Best of luck.”

To that comment, Burgess responded, “Honey it’s always been a popularity AND a dance contest. Seasons vary but it’s not always the best that wins. If a dance competition is what you check out awesome shows like World of Dance that have no public vote.”

Fans seemed to be in support of the pro’s comments, many of them in support of Team Beauty and the Geek, Burgess and Bones’ official DWTS tag.

Dancing with the Stars star Burgess and Bones have a unique and special relationship, fostered during long hours working together in preparation for the show.

She called competing on the long-running reality dance competition a lot like “marriage.”

“We have some rehearsals that are a lot of fun and we dance all the way through it, and we have some rehearsals where we want to kill each other on the show,” Burgess said to People Magazine prior to appearing as a presenter at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Bones also revealed to People that when his stint on Dancing with the Stars comes to an end, fans will next see him on the next season of American Idol in 2019 as the show’s in-house mentor.

Bones will be competing for a mirrorball against Disney Star Milo Manheim, social media superstar Alexis Ren, and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch.

The two-hour finale of Dancing with the Stars airs tonight beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.