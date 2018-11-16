Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Criticized For Not Dressing Poor Enough

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress last week — has been criticized again, this time by a conservative reporter and author who said that Ocasio-Cortez’s dressing doesn’t match her working-class persona.
Eddie Scarry, a media and politics reporter with the Washington Examiner, tweeted a photo of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez which was captured from behind while she was walking down a hallway, probably somewhere in Capitol Hill.
“Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now,” Scarry wrote in his tweet on Thursday, per the Washington Post.
“I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles.”
The tweet was condemned by people from all walks of life and according to a report by the Business Insider, Scarry was denounced by a member of his own publication too. Following the backlash, he deleted his tweet.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez took to her Twitter in response to the surreptitious photo that Scarry shared on Twitter and also asked him to apologize.
“Oh, does @Scarry think he can delete his misogyny without an apology? I don’t think so. You’re a journalist – readers should know your bias,” she said in a tweet.
Last week, the newly-elected Congresswoman was mocked by a Fox News panel during a morning show because Ocasio-Cortez said that she couldn’t afford an apartment in Washington, D.C.
If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside.
If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside.
Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out.
Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018
As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Fox News anchor Ed Henry suggested that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez shouldn’t be wearing “multi-million dollar outfits that could pay a month’s rent in D.C.”
The 29-year-old Democrat representative-elect belongs to a working-class background. Before entering politics, she used to serve drinks and tacos in Manhattan. She also took on student debt while getting a degree in economics.
According to a New York Times profile, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said that the transition to being in Congress and moving to D.C. will be “very unusual” for her because she can’t take a salary before being sworn into the office in January, per the Inquisitr.
“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real,” she said, per the report.
Upset by the derogatory comments made against her on Fox News, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez took to her Twitter and lambasted those who mocked her, saying that she has “never purchased pricey clothes.”
“There is no reason to be ashamed or embarrassed. Mocking lower incomes is exactly how those who benefit from + promote wealth inequality the most keep everyday people silent about 1 of the worst threats to American society: that the rich are getting richer and the poor, poorer.”