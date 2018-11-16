Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Criticized For Not Dressing Poor Enough

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress last week — has been criticized again, this time by a conservative reporter and author who said that Ocasio-Cortez’s dressing doesn’t match her working-class persona.

Eddie Scarry, a media and politics reporter with the Washington Examiner, tweeted a photo of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez which was captured from behind while she was walking down a hallway, probably somewhere in Capitol Hill.

“Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now,” Scarry wrote in his tweet on Thursday, per the Washington Post.

“I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles.”

The tweet was condemned by people from all walks of life and according to a report by the Business Insider, Scarry was denounced by a member of his own publication too. Following the backlash, he deleted his tweet.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez took to her Twitter in response to the surreptitious photo that Scarry shared on Twitter and also asked him to apologize.

“Oh, does @Scarry think he can delete his misogyny without an apology? I don’t think so. You’re a journalist – readers should know your bias,” she said in a tweet.

Last week, the newly-elected Congresswoman was mocked by a Fox News panel during a morning show because Ocasio-Cortez said that she couldn’t afford an apartment in Washington, D.C.

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside. If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out. Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Fox News anchor Ed Henry suggested that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez shouldn’t be wearing “multi-million dollar outfits that could pay a month’s rent in D.C.”

The 29-year-old Democrat representative-elect belongs to a working-class background. Before entering politics, she used to serve drinks and tacos in Manhattan. She also took on student debt while getting a degree in economics.

According to a New York Times profile, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said that the transition to being in Congress and moving to D.C. will be “very unusual” for her because she can’t take a salary before being sworn into the office in January, per the Inquisitr.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real,” she said, per the report.

Upset by the derogatory comments made against her on Fox News, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez took to her Twitter and lambasted those who mocked her, saying that she has “never purchased pricey clothes.”