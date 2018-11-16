‘The Haunting Of Hill House’: Actor Reveals Disturbing Thing About Final Scene That Could Change Everything

Did you catch what was odd about Luke's sobriety cake?

The Haunting of Hill House has been a huge success for Netflix. As soon as the series dropped in October, viewers were devouring the show and telling all their friends to watch it. The series was deliciously terrifying and many viewers finished the series and then dove straight back in to watch it all again. Now, something one of the actors has revealed might have you returning to the series once more.

Many fans have binged on The Haunting of Hill House more than once. This is especially true for those that noticed all those background ghosts and watched for a second time to see if they had caught them all. For others, once they knew how the story unfolded, going back a second time allowed them to fully understand what happened the first time. However, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played the grown-up Luke, has now revealed a reason why you might want to watch the series again. And, if what he is saying is true, it also means that ending is a lot darker than you first thought.

According to an interview Oliver Jackson-Cohen did with The Wrap this week, the final scene in The Haunting Of Hill House shows what appears to be a happy scene where the siblings are celebrating Luke’s sobriety. A red cake with the number two on top of it is in front of Luke.

And, it is that cake that you need to be worried about.

Can't this show just give us ONE nice thing!? #HauntingOfHillHousehttps://t.co/2dLWKy8JlB — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) November 15, 2018

As Oliver reveals, when something appears red in a scene, it means that scene is likely one from inside the Red Room. And, if this is the case, then that last scene might signify that Luke — and the rest of his family — never made it out of Hill House alive.

“There’s this thing that happens when we’re all in the Red Room. Every, uh — again, I feel like I have to be careful if I’m saying this right. But whenever each child, each sibling, is in the Red Room, something in the fantasy is red. And it’ll be a very, very small thing. For Luke, when Luke gets taken to the hotel room, he’s worn Converse throughout the show, and all of a sudden his Converse are red. And it’s so slight you can barely even see it. And I think Steven is wearing a red jumper [in his fantasy.]”

The fact that Luke’s cake was red is something that he initially missed. However, fellow actor Kate Siegel (Theo), pointed it out to him. Once he had seen it, though, he couldn’t unsee it and went to the show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, for answers. When questioned, Mike was not very helpful in clearing up the query.

“I don’t know,” was all he said to Oliver on the matter.

And, if you think this is the end of the layers contained within The Haunting of Hill House, once again, Oliver turns your perception of the show on its head.

“There’s Easter eggs in the show that not many people have actually picked up on yet — which I find quite surprising — where you could very, very easily go back and visit the Crains.”

So, it looks like fans will have yet another reason to revisit Hill House this weekend.

The Haunting of Hill House is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

Netflix lists the following synopsis.